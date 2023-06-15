ECB, the hawk Lagarde does not follow Powell: new rate hike of 25 points

ECB, new rate hike of 25 basis points

The Bce does not imitate the Fed and decides a new hike of 25 basis points of the three interest rates of reference. A note communicates it dell’Eurotower to the Governing Council’s conclusion by explaining that “inflation has declined but is expected to remain too high for too long a period of time”.

Inflation still high and Pil revised downwards. These are the indications of the new macroeconomic estimates released by the Governing Council of the Bce. Based on the new June projections, Eurosystem staff expect headline inflation to average 5.4% in 2023, 3.0% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025. Bce notes how “indicators of underlying price pressures remain elevated, although some of them show tentative signs of abating”.

The estimate for has also been revised upwards inflation ‘core’, i.e. net of the energy and food component, which in 2023 should be 5.1%, to then drop to 3.0% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025.

The experts of Bce they then revised their projections downwards slightly for economic expansion for this year and next, now indicating a growth rate of 0.9% in 2023, 1.5% in 2024 and 1.6% in 2025.

