ECB, the strong candidate for the post Panetta is Piero Cipollone

Bankitalia pushes Piero Cipollone towards the executive committee of the ECB

The race for a seat on the ECB’s executive committee is in full swing. We certainly know that that place will be vacated by Fabio Panetta who will assume the role of governor of the Italian central bank in place of Ignazio Visco at the end of October. Corriere della Sera claims that his replacement could be Piero Cipollone, deputy director of Via XX Settembre since 2020, former executive director at the World Bank, with a long experience in the payments sector and at work in the digital euro construction site.

For the Courier he would be the one to have “the characteristics and experience to join the key body for monetary policy of the euro area at a crucial moment for the choices on the direction that interest rates will have to take. However, the seal of the government is missing, in particular of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and the premier Giorgia Meloni who have not confirmed Cipollone’s candidacy”.

Yesterday Cipollone’s name was relaunched by the Financial Times after the indiscretions last week by the Faz, according to which Cipollone’s name had already been indicated informally at the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. Information denied by the Ministry of the Economy which specified that Italy has “not presented any official candidacy”. But he seems to be the strongest candidate identified, in particular by Bank of Italy, to take Panetta’s place.

