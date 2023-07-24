Home » ECB, the strong candidate for the post Panetta is Piero Cipollone
Business

ECB, the strong candidate for the post Panetta is Piero Cipollone

by admin
ECB, the strong candidate for the post Panetta is Piero Cipollone

Bankitalia pushes Piero Cipollone towards the executive committee of the ECB

The race for a seat on the ECB’s executive committee is in full swing. We certainly know that that place will be vacated by Fabio Panetta who will assume the role of governor of the Italian central bank in place of Ignazio Visco at the end of October. Corriere della Sera claims that his replacement could be Piero Cipollone, deputy director of Via XX Settembre since 2020, former executive director at the World Bank, with a long experience in the payments sector and at work in the digital euro construction site.

For the Courier he would be the one to have “the characteristics and experience to join the key body for monetary policy of the euro area at a crucial moment for the choices on the direction that interest rates will have to take. However, the seal of the government is missing, in particular of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and the premier Giorgia Meloni who have not confirmed Cipollone’s candidacy”.

Yesterday Cipollone’s name was relaunched by the Financial Times after the indiscretions last week by the Faz, according to which Cipollone’s name had already been indicated informally at the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. Information denied by the Ministry of the Economy which specified that Italy has “not presented any official candidacy”. But he seems to be the strongest candidate identified, in particular by Bank of Italy, to take Panetta’s place.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Central Bank of China Issues New Measures for...

Women’s World Cup: What footballers earn – consultant...

Meloni-Biden bilateral meeting in Washington

Why a correction shouldn’t come as a surprise...

Weekly horoscope from July 24th to July 30th...

China’s Auto Industry: Self-Innovation and Accelerated Development of...

Three reasons why countries want to turn their...

MTA Faces Serious Financial Losses Due to Fare...

“I would like to see more openness to...

Musk renews Twitter logo: it changes to a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy