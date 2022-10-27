The Governing Council of the ECB has decided to raise the ECB’s three key interest rates by 75 basis points. This was announced by the institution at the end of the meeting on 27 October, specifying that as a result, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending operations and on deposits with the central bank will be respectively raised to 2.00. %, 2.25% and 1.50%, with effect from 2 November 2022.

The decision of the ECB of 27 October 2022

With this third consecutive major rise in interest rates, the Governing Council reads in a nutshell, making substantial progress in withdrawing monetary policy accommodation. The Governing Council took today’s decision and plans to further raise interest rates to ensure inflation returns to the 2% medium-term target in a timely manner. The Governing Council will base the future path of interest rates on the evolution of the outlook for inflation and the economy, following the approach adopted in the individual meetings.

Inflation remains too high and will remain above target for an extended period. Inflation in the euro area reached 9.9% in September. In recent months, soaring energy and food prices, supply bottlenecks and the recovery in demand after the pandemic have led to increased price pressures and increased inflation. The Governing Council’s monetary policy thus aims to reduce demand support and prevent the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations.

At today’s meeting, the Governing Council also decided to change the terms and conditions of the third series of targeted long-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III). During the acute phase of the pandemic, this instrument played a key role in countering downside risks to price stability. Today, in light of the unexpected and extraordinary rise in inflation, it needs to be recalibrated to ensure it is consistent with the broader monetary policy normalization process and to strengthen the pass-through of policy rate increases to bank lending conditions. The Governing Council – concludes the note – has therefore decided to adjust the interest rates applicable to TLTRO III starting from 23 November 2022 and to offer banks additional voluntary early repayment dates.