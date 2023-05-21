ECB, tight on the 110 institutions of which it is guardian

Maybe Lagarde has a magic formula that we don’t know about

The BCE (read Christine Lagarde) after being “punched to the quick by the findings of the European Court of Auditors related to the insufficient supervision exercised over the banks, the ECB reacts in its own way: to the 110 credit institutions of which it is the guardian, the Eurotower is preparing to ask, according to some sources consulted by Bloomberg, an increase in liquidity levels. A crackdown prompted by the failures of some US regional banks and the collapse of Credit Suisse, with a forced bailout by Ubswhose common denominator was the collective flight of account holders.

The strengthening of the so-called «Liquidity coverage ratio (Lcr)», i.e. the requirement that the quantity of high-quality liquid assets must be sufficient to fund cash outflows for 30 days, is precisely intended to avoid dangerous flirtations with bankruptcy. The ECB prepares the tightening on the banks (msn.com) It doesn’t pay for the “yellow card” of the European Court of Auditors what else has it invented?

“Frankfurt has identified several factors behind the increases, among them: corporate profits, wages and public aid dedicated to alleviating the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine. A note from the ECB reads: “With the energy crisis easing, governments should withdraw the related support measures promptly and in a coordinated manner, so as to avoid raising inflationary pressures in the medium-term. Otherwise, the central bank will be forced into even tighter monetary policies.”

Loans at the minimum, what can happen? (msn.com) Have we moved on to threats? How can the ECB afford to address the 27 countries that make up the EU in this tone? Is the board of the ECB aware that companies (such as households) are slowing down in applying for loans? And if the real economy slows down, is there an automatic drop in GDP? (of all 27?) And then what will the ECB do to keep the banks alive? Will he ask to increase the costs of managing operations?

At this point I am of the opinion that the “thinking” part of the ECB has come to an end because I have not yet understood (and perhaps I am not the only one) what the ECB’s strategy is to stem inflation and bring it back to 2%, perhaps Lagarde has in her top hat and on the missal holder (lectern) both a “pink rabbit” is a magic formula that we mere mortals do not know?

Please, besides the common sense of the European Court of Auditors, is there any other institution that can stop this bloodletting? Perhaps there is another institution and it is: the BRI (Bank for International Settlements) because this Institution serves as the Central Bank of Central Banks as well as being the oldest international financial institution. It will count for something, right? To find out more, go to the website: Bank for International Settlements – Wikipedia I close with a Disney-like magic formula that we can all pronounce to see if we can help bring inflation below 2%:

Higitus fixed abra kazè

pay attention to me all

Hockety pockety wockety wack

Abra-cabra-dabra-da…

