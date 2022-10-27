Christine Lagarde’s ECB goes straight in its fight against euro area inflation, unleashing the third consecutive rate hike, and the second consecutive equal to +75 basis points. In the press conference following the announcement of the decision, Lagarde responds in kind to those who, in recent weeks, have launched an attack against her monetary policy decisions: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

“We have to do what we have to do”, is his answer. That is, “we must do what is necessary”. And what is needed, written in the mandate of the central bank, is to ensure price stability. Lagarde does not want to minimize the risk of a recession in the bloc, but points out, at the same time, that, “against the risk of recession, there is the reality of inflation “. Which still remains “too high”.

While confirming its objective of continuing to raise rates, Lagarde nevertheless does not scare the markets.

Far from it: lo spread BTP-Bund it slipped to a minimum in more than two months, or since August, falling by 13 basis points to 209 basis points. Rates on ten-year BTPs mark a splash at 4.0799% (before the ECB meeting they traveled around 4.43%).

Money markets placate hawkish bets, and are now aiming for a deposit rate spike at 2.65%, up from close to 3% prior to the central bank’s Governing Council meeting. 10-year German Bund rates fall below the 2% threshold for the first time since last October 5th.

ECB raises deposit rates to record since 2009, but no QT blow

Christine Lagarde’s ECB today announced a new maxi rate hike equal to +75 basis points, after the historical one, the first of that intensity since the birth of the euroof last 8 October.

On the other hand, in the euro area, inflation continues to gallop: at the beginning of October Eurostat announced that the annual inflation rate of the euro area stood at 9.9% in September compared to 9.1% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 3.4%.

Today, Thursday 27 October 2022, “The Governing Council has decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points. Therefore, the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposits with the central bank will be raised respectively. 2.00%, 2.25% and 1.50%, with effect from November 2, 2022 ″reads the press release published on the ECB website. At 1.5%, the deposit rate was thus raised to the highest level since 2009. The ECB also added that “The Governing Council plans to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation returns to 2%”.

Rates have been raised by the ECB for the third consecutive time. At the same time, the Frankfurt-based institution confirmed its intention to continue to reinvest the redeemed principal on maturing securities purchased under the APP programwhich have a value of 3.3 billion euros, “For an extended period of time”.

So saying, the ECB has removed the bogeyman of the QT, Quantitative Tightening, that is the process by which the Eurotower, which in recent years with the ‘reverse’ operations of QE (Quantitative easing) has inflated its balance sheet with the various purchases of BTP & Co, would begin to disinvest the same assets. A perspective that no one likes, even more so markets accustomed until recently to being drugged and supported by the ECB crutch (as was the case with the Fed).

Before today’s roundup of announcements by the ECB, Frederick Ducrozet, head of Pictet Wealth Management’s macroeconomic research division, wrote in a note that when it comes to QT, boredom is good news. That is, the nothingness, the permamere of the status quo, are welcome. According to him, the QT will be launched by the ECB starting from the second quarter of 2023. It will be a maneuver “Predictable, gradual, passive, starting from the end of the reinvestments that take place with the Asset Purchase Program (APP) and without actively proceeding with the sale of bonds at least immediately”.

ECB changes TLTRO III terms, confirms anti-spread shield

Among the news that emerged today, Christine Lagarde’s decision by the ECB to make changes, always with a view to fight against inflation, to the TLTRO III program of maxi loans to banks.

The central bank statement reads as follows:

“The Governing Council has also decided to modify the terms and conditions applied to the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO-III) ”. Lagarde admitted that euro area inflation still remains too high but also made it known that “We have made progress in reducing accommodative monetary policy maneuvers”adding to provide for a further weakening of the Eurozone economy towards the end of the year and early 2023. No news regarding the anti-spread shield, save BTPas is known in Italy, in general the anti-fragmentation tool of the euro area TPI: ‘We have not discussed it at all’ – the Eurotower number one cut short, recalling that the activation of the instrument depends on compliance with the requirements that have already been disclosed. Recall that the TPI shield can only be activated if the country needs it meets four conditions:

The tax rules of the European Union

The absence of serious macroeconomic imbalances.

Fiscal sustainability, therefore sustainability of the debt trajectory.

The presence of solid and sustainable macroeconomic policies.

Bce, Lagarde a Meloni: “We have to do what we have to do”

Could not miss, after the recent attack by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the decisions of the ECB, a question to Lagarde on the observations that came in general from some EU premieres, in particular “From the new Italian Prime Minister and the Finnish Prime Minister” Sanna Marin. The question was repeated twice during the press conference. But “We have to do what we have to do. The central bank has to focus on its mandate. Our mandate is price stability”Lagarde replied, adding that if the recession is a risk, inflation is a reality.

Thus expressed the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the speech to the Chamber, regarding the monetary tightening launched by the ECB:

The decision of the ECB, like other central banks, for the first time in 11 years, to raise interest rates is “Reputed by many a risky choice that risks having repercussions on bank lending to households and businesses, and which is added to the one already assumed by the Central Bank itself to put an end, starting from 1 July 2022, the open market fixed income securities purchase programcreating an additional difficulty for those Member States that have a high public debt “, Meloni said.

The reaction at the international level was immediate, with Bloomberg News having immediately branded Meloni’s words as the most direct attack launched so far by a politician from the euro zone against the ECB rate hike.

In this regard, in the last few hours, consulted by the newspaper La Stampa, UniCredit number one Andrea Orcel commented Meloni’s sentence on the ECBalso making known his opinion on the Prime Minister and, in general, on the new government.

To complain about the ECB was also the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin who, in early October, posted a quote on Twitter stating that something was “seriously wrong with prevailing monetary policy ideas, when central banks protect their credibility by pushing economies into recession.”

It was Lagarde herself at the end of September who announced her intention to continue “To raise rates over the next several meetings” of the Governing Council, confirming the central bank’s determination to defeat the flare-up of Eurozone inflation. Lagarde recalled that the goal is to “Bring inflation (in the euro area) back to 2% in the medium term”.

Last September 8, a few days before Italian political elections of 25 Septemberwhich certified the victory of the center-right, the ECB had raised euro area rates by 75 basis points, with the strongest monetary tightening since the birth of the euro, in a context of war in which according to various economists the recession was already a reality.

He hadn’t liked that maxi monetary tightening Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy (FdI):

“On the choice made today by the ECB, I express some perplexity “said Meloni during the election campaign – Even the Federal Reserve – Meloni had said – has raised rates to try to contain inflation, except that there is objectively inflation there due to a running economy, an endogenous inflation one would say, while the case of Europe is of exogenous inflation: inflation resulting from the increase in the price of energyfrom the increase in the price of raw materials “. Consequently, Meloni continued in an interview with Sky Tg24, “In this case, raising rates, I fear that more than containing inflation, it will compress further an economy that is already struggling. It is a choice on which I wonder and I fear that it will not have the result that Christine Lagarde hopes ”.

