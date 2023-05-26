ECB turns 25. The celebrations at a gala dinner in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT. When he was in the Eurotower presidential office, as Christine Lagarde also recalled, the objective to pursue was the rise in inflation. Now, however, we need to work to obtain the opposite result, even if this has a price for some. Starting with the most indebted governments, such as Italy, which find themselves forced to pay a higher cost for the interest on their debt. “Eh, now it’s time to…” Mario Draghi stops, makes a gesture with his hand that seems to mean “squeeze”, but could also mean “let go”. So: is it time to? The former prime minister smiles, satisfied for having left a fair margin of ambiguity in his answer to the journalists’ question, and crosses the blue carpet again to go and have a chat with Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

The former premier returned to “his” Frankfurt yesterday evening to celebrate the twenty-fifth birthday of the European Central Bank, the girl who has been by his side for eight years and for whom SuperMario had said he was willing to do everything possible with that “whatever it takes” which according to Roberta Metsola (president of the EU Parliament) has transformed the ECB “into a superhero”. Draghi had inherited it from Jean-Claude Trichet, with whom he literally went hand in hand yesterday, and four years ago he left it in the hands of Christine Lagarde, today the hostess of this “family reunion”.

Wim Duisenberg, the Dutchman who first led the ECB, who died in 2005, is obviously missing from the usual photo of the presidents. But Lagarde recalled all the crises that each of them had to face: «Duisenberg on 11 September and the crisis of the dotcoms. Trichet the global financial crisis and the beginnings of the sovereign debt crisis, later inherited by Draghi» who also had to «overcome fears for the future of the Euro area and, subsequently, a prolonged period of too low inflation». The current president was affected by “the pandemic and the closure of economic activities, the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, the energy crisis and the return of too high inflation”. But the Euro, in spite of everything, “kept its fundamental promise” and “gave us stability”, as well as “sovereignty and solidarity”.

The question everyone is asking now is: how long will the rate hike go on? And at what pace? «The absolute and immediate priority of the ECB – announced Lagarde – is to promptly bring inflation back to our medium-term objective of 2%». German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he “fully supports this effort”, only to add with a mischievous smile “with all my respect for the independence of the ECB”. Ursula von der Leyen, seated at the large central table alongside Draghi, finally confirmed that the Commission “will shortly present a bill to frame the digital Euro”.