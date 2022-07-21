Home Business ECB, UNC rate hike: those with variable rate mortgages from 492 euros a year
The hike in interest rates decided by the ECB is bad news according to the National Consumers Union.

This is an average sting, for those who have a variable rate mortgage, equal to 41 euros per month, 492 euros per year ”says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union. “An increase that will damage not only families with a variable-rate mortgage, but also those who are about to buy a house and will take out a fixed-rate mortgage and who have been undergoing IRS increases for months. There will then be negative effects on investments and consequently on growth ”continues Dona.

“Perhaps, however, we are saved, at least in part, from the increase in the burden of our public debt, thanks to the anti-spread shield”, concludes Dona.

