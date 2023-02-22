Markets may have overreacted to expectations of the ECB’s rate hike. This was stated by the member of the Governing Council François Villeroy de Galhau, specifying that “there was an excess of volatility on the expectations for the terminal rate”.

The ECB is “in no way” obliged to raise the cost of borrowing at every meeting between now and September, with the deposit rate already at a level constraining the euro zone economy, said Bank of France governor to the newspaper Les Echos.

Villeroy’s words softened the tone after Isabel Schnabel’s hawkish remarks last week that officials are “far from claiming victory” over inflation and investors may be “underestimating” price pressures. Comments that helped lift forecasts for the peak deposit rate (currently at 2.5%) to 3.75%.

Villeroy added that the ECB will have to weigh judgement, real data and forecasts in charting the path forward, aiming to stabilize rates “when we have a clear turnaround in underlying inflation”.