ECB: Visco, it’s impossible to say how much we will raise rates

The ECB will raise rates to the extent necessary to ensure a return to inflation: “we cannot now indicate what the final rate will be, whether 3.5%, 3.25% or 3.75%, because it really depends on the data”. This was stated by the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco in an interview with Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the G20 in Bangalore.

“Our goal is to return to 2% inflation in the medium term. If we have to be more restrictive, we will be more restrictive.” Visco also defined the “gradual reduction” of the bonds in the portfolio which begins in March as “necessary”.

And he added: «Supporting growth is especially important for a country like Italy with an aging population and an ongoing transformation of the economy. There is an important European recovery plan that we must carry forward: we need a lot of public investment in infrastructure, including digital infrastructure, and we also need a lot of investment in intangible infrastructure”. On the recession he said: «For Europe it is not inevitable: we were surprised by a much better performance in the summer of last year and we are now evaluating the possibility of a technical recession between the end of 2022 and the beginning of this year. Of course there is a concrete slowdown, but it is the effect of the trend in trade and energy prices. Supporting growth is especially important for a country like Italy with an aging population and an ongoing transformation of the economy» he specified, recalling that «there is an important European recovery plan that we must carry forward: we need many public investments in infrastructures, including digital ones».

The governor also intervened on cryptocurrencies: «My opinion is that those that do not have a clear issuer are more like bets than real assets such as those we normally regulate and supervise. We have to make it clear that they are dangerous because there can be problems if people don’t understand the risks associated with these tools.”

