ECB, Visco: “keep your guard up, you need to be cautious on rates”

ECB, Visco: “keep your guard up but you need prudence and patience on rates”

(Teleborsa) – The governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignatius Viscoregarding interest rates and the line monetary from the Bce he declared that “if it is necessary to keep one’s guard up and the bar straight, good doses of prudence and patience are also necessary in evaluating and anticipating the effects of the monetary restriction in place since last year, albeit justified and to be maintained”. “I do not understand and continue to disagree, in this regard, even recently advanced observations that would lead us to prefer the risk of being more, rather than less, restrictive”, he added in his speech to theAnnual meeting of the Abi.

“I think we have to be careful enough; a attitude symmetricalin line with the conclusions of the review of the ECB’s monetary policy strategy, seems to me appropriate to the circumstances – explained Visco –, it would also make it possible to contain the effects on credit and preserve financial stability”. According to the governor, in fact, while intervening against thehigh inflation “it is certainly possible to limit the negative consequences on economic activity and aggregate demand and prevent them from ending up being reflected in excessive downward pressure on prices in the medium term”. “Now that rates are in tight territory, calibrate the duration of the tight monetaryrather than excessively widening its scope, would have the advantage of facilitating a more informed analysis of the effects of the action taken so far,” he suggested.

Italy’s GDP did well in the first quarter

Speaking of the Italian economy, Governor Visco underlined that in first quarter of this year the PIL of Italy “has returned to growth, driven by the recovery of consumption and the further expansion of investments. As in the rest of the euro area, the weakening of manufacturing activity was offset by the good results of services private; in this sector the strength of demand, particularly in the tourist and recreational sector, is associated with not negligible increases in final prices”.

“In the face of the changed circumstances and the persistence of a strong uncertainty on the developments of the conjuncture, the conditions of the Italian banking system are overall satisfactory”, assured Visco. “In the first quarter the profitability remained elevated; on an annual basis, the performance of the capital and some reserves it was just under 13 per cent, continuing to benefit from the increase in the interest margin and low value adjustments even in historical comparison. According to forecasts by market analysts, the profitability of the major listed groups (which represent over two-thirds of the sector’s total assets) should also remain at high levels in 2023 as a whole,” he added.

“The relationship between the better quality capital they active think about it for risk (Cet1 ratio) decreased slightly in the first three months of the year, to 15.1 per cent, following both the end of regime transient introduced in 2018 with the entry into force of the new accounting standards (IFRS9), which had distributed thecapital impact, and of the distribution of profits – he added -. However, the indicator remains more than one percentage point higher than that observed at the time of the outbreak of the pandemic and for significant banks it is substantially in line with the average of the other intermediaries supervised directly by the ECB”.

Meanwhile “even the liquidity indicators are placed on levels well above the regulatory minimums – underlined Visco -. The return of part of the funds obtained through the operations aim of refinancing longer term (TLTRO) has so far only marginally reduced them. In relation to loans as a whole, both the flow of new non-performing loans and their consistency remain at contained values”.

