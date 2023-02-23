ECB accounts worsen in 2022: profit is zero. As a result, the European Central Bank led by Christine Lagarde will distribute dividends to the national central banks of the euro area, in the case of Italy to Bankitalia, equally equal to zero. This is what we read in the press release released today by the Eurotower.

Weighing on Frankfurt’s profitability, and therefore causing profits to drop to zero, compared to 192 million euros in 2021, was the use of the provision, against financial risks for an amount of 1.627 billion euro to cover the losses for the year.

These losses are mainly attributable interest expense on the ECB’s TARGET2 net balance and write-downs of portfolio securities held against own funds and US dollar portfolio.

Below is the text of the press release from the European Central Bank:

Following its use – reads the press release published on the ECB website “ECB Budget for 2022” – the provision for financial risks decreased to 6,566 million euro.

ECB balance sheet: sharp decline in net interest income

In 2022, to be precise, net interest income amounted to 900 million euros, a marked decrease compared to 1.566 billion in interest income in 2021.

The ECB statement explains the reason for the deterioration in net interest income:

“The decrease compared to the previous year is mainly attributable to interest expense on the ECB’s TARGET2 net balance, equal to 2.075 billion euros (interest income of 22 million in 2021)” .

In particular, interest income deriving from the share due to the ECB on the total euro banknotes in circulation and the interest expense paid to the national central banks as remuneration for claims relating to the transfer of foreign reserves to the ECB amounted respectively to 736 million euros and 201 million (zero for both items in 2021).

These variations are attributable interest rate increases on the Eurosystem’s main refinancing operations to levels above 0% since 27 July 2022.

The net interest income generated by securities held for monetary policy purposes increased to €1.534 billion (1.006 billion in 2021), while net interest income on official reserves grew to €798 million (197 million in 2021). These increases are mainly attributable, respectively, to higher yields in the euro area and in the United States.

Writedowns of 1.840 billion in 2022

The write-downs, amounting to 1.840 billion euros (€133 million in 2021), are mainly attributable to unrealized price losses on securities in the portfolio held against own funds and in the US dollar portfolio due to higher yields.

Checks on permanent reductions in value have been carried out for securities held by the ECB in monetary policy portfolios, which are valued at amortized cost (taking into account any permanent reductions in value). In the light of the results of the checks, no lasting losses in value were recorded on these portfolios.

Total personnel costs they decreased to 652 million euros (674 million in 2021), mainly due to the effect of gains from actuarial valuations relating to other long-term benefits.

Other administrative expenses they increased to 572 million euros (564 million in 2021), mainly as a result of the gradual return to normal levels of activity after the pandemic and the continuous developments and improvements of the IT systems dedicated to banking supervision.

The proceeds relating to contributions for supervisory activities, which derive from the contributions requested to cover the expenses incurred by the ECB in the performance of its supervisory functions, amount to €594 million (€578 million in 2021).

The balance sheet total of the ECB increased by €19 billion standing at 699 billion (680 billion in 2021).

This increase is mainly attributable to securities purchased under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (pandemic emergency purchase programme, PEPP) and the Asset Purchase Programme (PAA).

About the asset purchase program (PPA or also PPA), it is worth noting that the ECB, last December, announced the launch of the QT-Quantitative Tightening, aimed at reducing the size of its balance sheet, flooded after the purchase of government bonds and assets which took place repeatedly in previous years with the program PPA, a technical term used to indicate the QE-Quantitative easing launched by the European Central Bank, at the time when the president was the former Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

APP (Expanded Asset Purchase Program) o PPA in Italian is the more technical definition of QE, known in the case of Italy as a bazooka that saved the BTPs from speculation, contributing to the decline of the BTP-Bund spread in recent years, despite the monstrous public debt that continues to characterize Italy.

Returning to what emerged from the ECB’s press release relating to the 2022 accounts, we read that the total amount of the ECB’s paid-up capital increased by 0.6 billion euros to 8.9 billion, as a result of the payment by the banks national central banks of euro area countries of the second tranche of their respective increased capital holdings resulting from the Bank of England’s exit from the European System of Central Banks on 31 January 2020 following the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the EU.

The consolidated balance sheet of the Eurosystem

The ECB also presented the consolidated balance sheet of the Eurosystem. At the end of 2022, the total consolidated balance sheet of the Eurosystem, which comprises the assets and liabilities held by the central banks of euro area countries and by the ECB vis-à-vis third parties, amounted to €7,956 billion (€8,564 billion in 2021).

The decrease compared with the previous year was mainly attributable to the reduction in Eurosystem refinancing operations due to prepayments and the maturities of the amounts disbursed under the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO-III).

This reduction was partially offset by the higher stocks of securities held for monetary policy purposes following the purchases made under the PEPP and the APP.

Securities held by the Eurosystem for monetary policy purposes increased by €224 billion to reach €4,937 billion (4,713 billion in 2021). The APP portfolio grew by €130 billion to €3,254 billion, while the PEPP portfolio, which increased by €100 billion, stands at €1,681 billion.

The ECB specifies that the consolidated balance sheet of the Eurosystem was drawn up on the basis of provisional data not subject to audit. The balance sheets of all national central banks of the Eurosystem will be finalized by the end of May 2023 and, therefore, the final version of the consolidated balance sheet of the Eurosystem for the year will be published later.