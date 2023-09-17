ECB’s Hawkish Governing Council: No Expectation of Interest Rate Cut in First Half of Next Year, Possibility of Further Rate Hikes

Title: European Central Bank’s Hawkish Council: No Interest Rate Cut Expected in First Half of Next Year

Introduction:

In a recent interview, Martins Kazaks, a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, dismissed the possibility of an interest rate cut in the first half of next year. Kazaks, who is known for his hawkish stance, highlighted the need for further interest rate hikes and cautioned against premature expectations of a rate cut. This announcement comes on the heels of the European Central Bank’s decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

Content:

Kazaks, who serves as the governor of the Central Bank of Latvia, emphasized that the market should not anticipate an interest rate cut prematurely. He explained that the Governing Council’s decision to lower rates would depend on a sustained and significant decrease in inflation levels. Kazaks argued that expectations of a rate cut in the spring or early summer of next year are inconsistent with the current macroeconomic landscape.

The governor also pointed out that wage growth in the euro area has not yet peaked, and it is unclear how quickly underlying inflation will recede. While some economists had anticipated a rate cut as early as June next year, Kazaks indicated that such projections do not align with the European Central Bank’s current macroeconomic outlook.

Furthermore, the European Central Bank’s forecasts suggest that it will take approximately two years for the eurozone inflation rate to reach the target of 2%. Additionally, economic growth in the eurozone is expected to return to a quarterly rate of 0.4% by 2024. Kazaks expressed confidence in the soft landing of the economy, with only a slight increase in unemployment, and he believes that the recent interest rate hikes will contribute to this stability.

While Kazaks acknowledged his satisfaction with the current interest rates, he stressed the possibility of further rate hikes if necessary. He mentioned that it is premature to claim that rates have peaked and emphasized the importance of monitoring inflation levels closely.

Despite improvements in inflation levels, policymakers remain concerned. Eurostat data revealed that the eurozone’s adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 5.3% year-on-year in August, a significant decrease from last year’s peak level of 10.6%. However, Kazaks believes that the core adjusted CPI, which excludes volatile factors such as food and energy, still presents challenges for policymakers, urging them to address inflation sustainably rather than resorting to large-scale interventions later on.

Conclusion:

Martins Kazaks, a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, has dispelled any expectations of an interest rate cut in the first half of next year. Kazaks cited the need for further interest rate hikes and emphasized that premature rate cut projections do not align with the current economic conditions. Policymakers continue to closely monitor inflation and are determined to address it effectively to ensure long-term stability.

