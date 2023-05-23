Ecodesign, the government’s moves to support Made in Italy

Environmentally friendly public procurement and digital passport for Made in Italy products. These are two novelties of the regulation on Ecodesign which establishes the framework for the development of ecodesign requirements of sustainable products within the Circular Economy Action Plan. These are two particularly significant aspects which of course are only a piece of a text that for the minister Adolfo Urso is positive, but “with room for improvement”.

At the meeting of the EU Competitiveness Council in Brussels, which brings together the ministers responsible for internal market and industry from all the member states, the minister highlighted how it was possible protect micro and small enterprises in the textile sector, with some exceptions with respect to specific obligations to destroy the goods. All thanks to the work done by the government of Giorgia Meloni.

Now defend businesses

At this point in the process, according to the minister, the time has come to recognize “the specificities and needs of individual sectors and medium-sized enterprises, also adding the importance of a framework of regulatory certainty put at risk by the proposal of the forerunner approach”. Observations that were recorded in the minutes of the board meeting in an ad hoc declaration which the Board will have to take into account in view of the trialogue. And which have obtained the adhesion of various EU countries: from Croatia to Bulgaria up to Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Latvia, Finland, Lithuania, Malta, the Czech Republic.

Focus on the circular economy

The regulation proposed by the Commission, which is a revision of the current 2009 directive, proposes to broaden the range of products covered by the legislation (currently limited to the energy sector), as well as introduce new requirements for longer-lasting goods , with the possibility of being repaired, rather than thrown away. In particular, the digital passport requirement for all products that will be regulated by this regulatory framework, it requires information on the composition of the products to be indicated so as to make them easier to recycle, repair or ensure that the dangerous substances inside them are traced along the supply chain.

Furthermore, with respect to the Commission’s proposal, the Council in the negotiating position proposes to introduce a real direct ban on the destruction of unsold textile products (with an exemption for micro and small enterprises and a four-year transition period for medium-sized enterprises), excludes motor vehicles from the scope of the directive and gives companies a minimum amount of time to adapt to the new requirements issued by the Commission.

“Ecodesign and circular economy are two key elements of a sustainable economic model. A design based on the efficient use of resources and materials, in fact, allows both to reduce the environmental impact linked to production, but also contributes to reducing the amount of waste generated, by intervening on durability, reparability, possibility of updating and recyclability of the products themselves. To be truly good planning, therefore, puts the principles of the circular economy at the centre” as Confindustria explains on a site dedicated to these two pillars of the economy of the future.

Maximum attention especially for the textile sector

Indeed, the government is well aware that this production segment is particularly important. Despite having suffered from competition from emerging countries, it remains a pillar of the Italian economy. As the Ice explains, the textile-clothing it is the third manufacturing sector after those of mechanics and automotive. It almost counts 45,000 companies active in the area with 393.7 thousand employees.

“Final data for 2021 show that Italy remains the world‘s second largest exporter of clothing items after the giant China, followed by India and Germany. The sector traditionally generates a trade balance surplus, second only to that of mechanics” emphasized by foreign trade. Without conatre that Italy alone produces 60% of the fashion sold in Europe. Hence the minister’s attention not only via Ecodesgn, but also through the Made in Italy law. A law that “represents a turning point for the country”, focusing attention on the supply chains of excellence thanks to a national investment fund. It is a sovereign wealth fund with an initial endowment of one billion to be used precisely in support of the most important and promising sectors for the country.