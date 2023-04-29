Home » Ecofin, Giorgetti sees Lagarde: bilateral meeting on Italy
Ecofin, Giorgetti sees Lagarde: bilateral meeting on Italy

The meeting between Giorgetti and Lagarde

A bilateral “friendly e constructive”. There has been talk the economic situation in Italy and its “favorable prospects for growth and development”.

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, met the president of the European Central Bank in Stockholm, Christine Lagarde, on the sidelines of the informal meetings of Eurogroup e Econfin. The meeting, which had already been scheduled, comes at the end of a day, which saw the spotlight on Italy rekindled for the Mes, with the EU’s cross-pressure.

“I am happy – Minister Giorgetti wrote in a tweet – for the important role of theItalia in international economic scenario“.

