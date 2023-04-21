Home » Ecomembrane: concludes placement aimed at listing on EGM
Ecomembrane, active in the design and construction of gas storage and containment systems for the production of green energy, has successfully completed the offer of ordinary shares aimed at listing on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM).

The placement concerned a total of 1,758,800 shares, of which 1,294,117 deriving from a capital increase, 235,294 shares put up for sale by the engineer Lorenzo Spedini and 229,389 covered by the overallotment option, for a total value of approximately 15 million euros.

The placement was completed on time to the great satisfaction of the Company, demonstrating the strong interest of the market in Ecomembrane and in the sector in which it operates.

The price of the ordinary shares was set at 8.50 euro per share, corresponding to a market capitalization – post capital increase – of 36.5 million.

On 20 April 2023, the Company presented the communication of admission to trading with the aim of debuting by the end of April 2023.

