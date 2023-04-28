Home » Ecomembrane debutta su Euronext Growth Milan
Ecomembrane debutta su Euronext Growth Milan

Ecomembrane, Cremona-based leader in the design and implementation of solutions for the storage and containment of gases in the field of green energy production, made its entry today on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM). This segment of the Piazza Affari focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have high growth potential in the market.

The managing director Lorenzo Spedini described the entry into Borsa Italiana as “the culmination of an intense activity that lasted many months, during which we organized and structured ourselves to reach this goal”. Spedini also underlined that in addition to the financial aspect, this important stage represents a crucial moment for verifying the company’s internal structure, an element of great importance for Ecomembrane.

