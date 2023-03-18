Home Business Economic crisis and birth alarm: in Italy over 10 million empty houses
Economic crisis and birth alarm: in Italy over 10 million empty houses

Empty houses, in Italy there are over 10 million to affect the phenomenon is the economic crisis and the low birth rate

In Italia beyond 10 million houses are uninhabited. According to the report of Openpolis the presence or absence of housing busy it could also be linked to how much that particular area is affected by periods of economic crisis, by the excessive distance from areas with more widespread and efficient services but also by the demographic decline that is being recorded.

Empty houses in Italy, according to the latest data the population is decreasing that’s why

Another factor affecting theoccupation of houses is, according to Istat, the population densityfactor that in Italy is declining. In fact, it is expected that in 2070 i residents they don’t even reach there theshold of the 50 million, settling according to estimates at 47.7 million. This is due to a progressive drop in births which also unbalances the share of elderly people present in the Italian territory. Again according to Istat, in fact, in 2050 people over the age of 65 will be over a third of the population, an estimated 34.9%.

These are the dynamics that affect many aspects of community life. For example, the number of taxpayers decreases impacting public finances both locally and nationally. But the needs in terms of services are also changing with an increasingly widespread need for structures and figures used to care for the elderly population.

