Nuremberg (German news agency) – Economics expert Veronika Grimm believes it is possible that IG Metall will be able to assert itself with its demand for the introduction of the four-day week in the steel industry. The shortage of workers increases “the bargaining power of the workers,” Grimm told the television channel “Welt” on Thursday evening.

“That can mean that you can enforce a four-day week.” However, she pointed out that in view of the shortage of skilled workers, Germany needs “everyone when it comes to the job offer”. Also, given inflation, it would be quite important for people to catch up in real wage incomes. They would have to limit themselves “if they really don’t get more in real terms and instead work less”.

According to Grimm, the employee representatives would have to decide whether this was the right strategy. “Of course, if you enter the negotiations with this demand, you may end up with a four-day week.”

