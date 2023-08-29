Economic crisis in China: Yuan weakens and deflation threatens

The Chinese yuan is depreciating. Getty Images

China‘s economy is showing signs of weakness more than expected. The yuan has lost value. This is influenced by international capital deductions and other economic factors.

Despite the yuan devaluation, which could boost China‘s competitiveness in global markets, there are concerns about falling consumer prices and the risk of deflation in China.

China‘s economic challenges could have long-term repercussions not only for China but also for the global economy, especially for countries like Germany that are closely linked to China.

China‘s economy is weakening – “more than expected”. That’s what IW economist Jürgen Matthes says to Business Insider. “China‘s nimbus as an unshakeably growing global economic engine that can easily withstand any crisis and any political influence, no matter how strong, is shaking.”

And his economist colleague Rolf Langhammer from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy also thinks that a slowdown in Chinese growth was foreseeable. “However, the speed at this point was unexpected after the end of the zero-Covid policy,” the economist told Business Insider.

Capital is withdrawn from China

Along with the economic downturn, the yuan has plummeted in value over the past year. Matthes explains this by saying that international investors are withdrawing capital from China. “However, the extent of the yuan devaluation is very manageable and should not be overstated.”

One shouldn’t underestimate how much influence the Chinese government has on the currency’s performance, says Langhammer. “The exchange rate will not be left entirely to market forces, but will be controlled and manipulated through central bank intervention,” said the economist. Nevertheless, there would be an incentive to withdraw capital because the USA continued to fight inflation by increasing interest rates and thus opening the interest rate gap to the Chinese capital market.

“The central bank may have welcomed a controlled, small nominal devaluation,” explains Langhammer. Because: China could become more competitive again through the devaluation on the world markets and compensate for the weakening domestic demand.

The devaluation of the yuan would also make imports more expensive, which basically works against deflation, according to Langhammer. China is currently struggling with falling consumer prices. In July, the development was even negative. Consumer prices fell by 0.3 percent year-on-year, the statistics office in Beijing said in July.

Not dismissing the risks of deflation out of hand

“China is still more in the area of ​​disinflation, i.e. a temporary stagnation in price increases,” says Langhammer. That means: China is not yet in a state of deflation, “which would be anchored in the expectations of the actors for a steady fall in prices across the board”. But: The risks of deflation cannot be dismissed out of hand, since nominal growth is lower than growth adjusted for inflation.

In the past, the government reacted to economic difficulties primarily with investments. But the current development of the yuan and the threat of deflation point to weakening domestic demand. However, this cannot be met with investments, explains Langhammer. Ultimately, this could “further weaken the already heavily strained public budgets and lead to further deficits in state-owned banks and companies”.

IW economist Matthes also sees a “widening insecurity among consumers.” The Chinese are holding back their money not least because they fear the real estate crisis will continue to spread and are concerned about their children’s job opportunities given the high level of youth unemployment. The government’s less stringent policy also fueled uncertainty. “The Chinese leadership currently seems overwhelmed, especially since the high level of government debt is preventing it from launching huge economic stimulus packages, as in previous phases of weakness.”

Not only impact on Chinese economy

The situation could have long-term consequences for China, says Matthes – but not just China. “This toxic mix is ​​likely to have an effect for longer and dampen the growth hopes of China and many Western companies,” says the China expert.

Langhammer also sees the damage not only in the Chinese economy. The end of the zero-Covid policy came unexpectedly “and hit the global economy in an overall weak economic environment.” For Germany, which has established itself most strongly of all EU partners in China and is also pulling other EU countries through the supply chains “This development is particularly disadvantageous in view of our own rather weak domestic demand.”

