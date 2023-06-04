Economic crisis: is the tense situation in Turkish banks forcing Erdogan to turn around?

Vhe market square in the small town of Wolfach in the Black Forest can hardly look much more like a German postcard. The J. Faisst bank, which has been based here for almost 100 years, blends seamlessly into the cobbled idyll with its gables and bay windows. With eight employees, it is one of the smallest independent private banks in the country, at least until now.

Because if nothing unforeseen happens, independence will soon be over. A year ago, the major Turkish bank Yapi Kredi announced that it would take over the previously family-run bank. The new owners are probably less interested in their customers than in the banking license.

With this license, extensive financial transactions can be carried out in Germany. For Yapi Kredi, majority owned by Koç Holding, the largest group of companies in the Türkiyethat’s an attractive prospect.

Just like other Bosphorus banks. About a dozen of them are present in Germany – and overall quite successful. However, regulators and competitors are observing developments closely and have recently slowed down expansion significantly due to increased risks. The main reason for the caution is the unpredictable economic situation in Turkey, which could also endanger the stability of the financial institutions.

Read more about Turkish banks here

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s renewed election victory has not dispelled concerns. According to an insider, the result was anything but well received by the German branches of the Turkish banks: “Everyone is very frustrated.” No wonder: after all, Erdogan’s economic policy is seen as the cause of the severe turbulence.

also read

It was all the more surprising on Saturday that the re-elected president nominated a new finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, who is highly respected and is considered to represent the generally applicable rules of economic and financial policy. This could mean a 180-degree turnaround in financial policy, and one reason for this could be the dramatic economic situation and the problems Turkish banks are facing as a result.

Erdogan’s economic course of recent years, described by critics as voodoo economics, has left deep scars. Last year, the inflation rate in Turkey was at times over 80 percent, this April prices rose again by a good 40 percent compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, the Turkish central bank has the policy rates lowered several times. To enforce this, Erdogan had deposed three central bank governors between 2019 and 2021.

The national currency is also affected. Since the beginning of 2022, the Lira lost around 50 percent of its value against the euro, after the election its rate dropped again.

“You can take advantage of Erdogan without being affected by the disadvantages” In Turkey, incumbent President Recep Erdoğan defeated his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff election. Many Turks living in Germany also voted for Erdoğan. SPD member of the Bundestag Macit Karaahmetoglu talks about the background. Source: WELT/ Fanny Fee Werther

The fall in the value of the lira made many observers take an increasingly critical view of Turkish banks. Last summer, the rating agency Fitch lowered its rating of the creditworthiness of 25 institutes to a level that was just about stable.

Inflation threatened higher defaults, and the fall in the lira made it more difficult to access financing in foreign currencies, the statement said. A few weeks ago, the credit watchers at Standard & Poor’s also expressed skepticism: Turkish banks are “particularly susceptible to negative market sentiment, growing risk aversion, tighter liquidity and higher financing costs,” they wrote in an analysis.

Such concerns have been raised in Ankara always vehemently rejected. Speculations about the state of health of the institutes are an “obvious lie and slander”, even a sign of a “sick mental attitude”, rumbled the former Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati a few days ago.

Sharp criticism from Turkey

At the same time, the national supervisory authority announced that it would take legal action against the originators of such rumours. The banks had “strong financial ratios and liquidity,” the agency said. In fact, these rumors could be the reason why Erdogan now nominated Simsek as Nebati’s successor.

Especially since not only the Turkish banks themselves, but also their activities abroad are obviously under closer scrutiny, also and especially in Germany. The supervisory authority BaFin does not want to comment on the details. When asked, the authority only explains that they “regularly take the economic situation in their home countries into account” when dealing with foreign banks.

However, the responsible officials have become active at several Turkish addresses in recent months. They even revoked the license of the small Eurocity Bank at the beginning of the year. The supervisors also dealt particularly intensively with the Ziraat Bank, which is represented in Germany with at least seven branches.

Due to deficiencies in the business organization and money laundering prevention, the local branch of the state institute has to hold more equity. In addition, BaFin has appointed a special representative to ensure that the bank implements the required improvements.

also read

That’s not all: the bank’s most recent annual report for 2021 shows that it had to significantly scale back its business in Germany. “As part of the regulatory requirements,” it says, the institute “reduced” fixed-term deposits of around 400 million, and “corporate and bank loans” were also reduced by more than 330 million euros.

The deposit insurance of private banks can also work towards such restrictions. With Akbak, Isbank and Oyak Anker Bank, this includes three other Turkish institutions in addition to Ziraat Bank. The deposits of their customers are thus protected to significantly higher amounts than the legally stipulated EUR 100,000.

As an insider reports, all four banks are currently subject to restrictions on business activities. The Banking Association does not comment on this, several Turkish financial institutions did not answer written inquiries.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

However, Akbank’s annual report states that the deposit insurance fund recommended “reducing the total assets in order to mitigate the risks” “due to the increased economic risk in Turkey”.

The requirements are intended to prevent a bank from getting into trouble again if a bank is in trouble. After the collapse of the Bremen Greensill Bank in early 2021, he had to pay two billion euros to their customers.

As a result, the banks revised deposit protection and currently limited it to a maximum of five million euros per customer. By 2030, the maximum amount should drop to one million euros. Greensill had raised money from German customers and thus also financed business activities abroad on a larger scale.

Money flows to Switzerland

A similar imbalance should not exist in Turkish banks. For a long time now, their offer has not only been aimed at the approximately 2.7 million people of Turkish origin in Germany. They are making increasing efforts to win over German customers as well.

According to Isbank’s annual report, the focus in corporate customer business was “particularly on building up a sustainable European customer portfolio without any connection to Turkey”. However, the institutes have also financed business in Turkey from Germany. Because of the bad economy there they have for this credits last value adjustments made.

Some have also received money from their home countries. It is true that wealthy Turks had already transferred assets to Switzerland years ago. “But there are also parts of larger fortunes in Germany,” says an insider. Here they are safe from inflation and currency decline and safe from their own president.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.