ROMA – The crisis makes Italians worried and pessimistic. Just a year ago, 50 percent of Italians said they were optimistic about the economic outlook, while now it stops at 26 percent this year. Young people up to 30 years old are an exception. And so, to take shelter, Italians would like to save more: the share of those who “do not live quietly” if they do not put money aside goes from 33 percent in 2021 to 37 percent.