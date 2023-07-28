Home » Economic crisis – IW wants effective economic policy instead of crisis policy
Economic crisis – IW wants effective economic policy instead of crisis policy

Economic crisis – IW wants effective economic policy instead of crisis policy

Cologne (dts news agency) – In view of the stagnation in German economic output in the second quarter, the employer-oriented Institute of the German Economy (IW) has warned of a weakening of industry and called for an effective economic policy. “We still have the high energy costs, which have a negative impact on the industry. In the USA, gas prices in particular are many times cheaper,” said Managing Director Hubertus Bardt of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Saturday edition).

In addition, there would be rising interest rates, which would hit the construction industry in particular. But Bardt also mentioned another problem: “We are observing a pronounced pessimism towards bureaucratic problems. Medium-sized companies in particular are complaining.” According to Bardt, experts were right to be concerned about Germany as an industrial location. “There is definitely a risk of a weakening of the industry. We are not in calm waters,” warned the IW managing director. “Indeed, we have areas where we risk losing industries until we complete the energy system transformation,” Bardt said. Long-term ideas are needed to solve the problems. “Our government has been pursuing crisis policies in recent years. But now we need effective economic policies.”

