Economic Crisis – Majority have little concern about personal finance situation

Berlin (German news agency) – A majority of Germans (52 percent) have fewer or no worries at all about the current economic situation. This shows a survey by the opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of RTL and ntv.

In contrast, 46 percent of Germans are very or very worried about their own finances. The supporters of the Greens have the fewest worries, 80 percent are positive about the future. In the case of the SPD and FDP, 66 percent are relaxed about their financial situation. In contrast, only 18 percent of AfD sympathizers have it, and a large majority (82 percent) are very concerned.

Basically, the higher the net household income, the fewer the worries. Of those surveyed with less than 2,500 euros, 51 percent say they are very worried. In the case of higher earners (4,000 euros and more), on the other hand, it is only 37 percent. On May 25, 1,011 people in Germany were interviewed for the survey.

