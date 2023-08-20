Economic crisis – Syria’s currency falls dramatically – News

Contents

After the ongoing civil war and the devastating earthquake, Syria is now experiencing rapid currency collapse. The Syrian pound has lost half of its value in the last six months. The government has doubled wages and pensions for state employees, but that should do little.

Only those who have strayed wildly off course have to take drastic countermeasures. So does Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. In a message to the people this week, he said he would double the salaries of Syrian officials and military personnel.

That sounds promising, but it’s just a drop in the bucket, says Joseph Folge, who teaches at the University of Lausanne and publishes on the Syrian economy: “Even with the wage increase, it will hardly be enough to cover the needs. After all, the cost of living rose enormously during the war years,” says Folger.

Legend: A man buys firewood in Aleppo in December 2022: The Syrian economy has hit its lowest point since the beginning of the civil war more than ten years ago. Keystone/AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad

Many agricultural products have become more expensive because less can be grown due to the civil war. Therefore the country has to import more and at high prices.

People will hardly be able to afford the shared taxi to go to work.

In addition, the government is gradually cutting subsidies to reduce the state deficit. At the same time as the wage increases, the subsidies for heating oil were halved and those for petrol were completely abolished. Therefore, it is convinced that “this wage increase will be resolved because prices are also rising so much”.

Unbalanced Measures

In addition, the two measures are unbalanced. Only state employees benefited from the wage increase. However, those who worked in the private sector or earned money informally did not benefit. But they would also feel the effects of the cuts in subsidies.

This has far-reaching consequences for the already badly hit Syrian economy: “People will hardly be able to afford the shared taxi to go to work, because the private taxi companies pass the fuel price increase directly on to the passengers.”

Those who cannot go to work receive no wages. What’s left of the economy now threatens to collapse altogether.

Higher wages for state employees mean that there is suddenly more money in circulation. This will make products more expensive and further fuel inflation.

The Syrian economist Karam Shaar agrees. He researches the Syrian economy at the New Lines Institute in Washington and sees even more negative consequences because of the announced wage increase. «The public sector plays an important role in the Syrian economy. Higher wages for state employees mean that there is suddenly more money in circulation. That will make the products more expensive and drive inflation further.”

Further currency collapse probable

The Syrian currency has lost half of its value in the last six months alone. While at the beginning of the year you paid 7,000 Syrian pounds for one dollar, it is now over 15,000 pounds. And there are no signs that the currency will not fall further, says the Syrian economic expert: “The government is continuing to print money to pay off its debts. It will only accelerate inflation further.”

The downward spiral in Syria threatens to continue. Because of the international sanctions against Syria, the country can probably not hope for help from abroad, including from its friends in the Arab League, which it has only just won back. The only place to go would be Iran, but this would increase Syria’s economic and political dependence on Iran.

