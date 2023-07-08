Economic crisis – VdK demands further relief in view of persistent inflation

Yoghurt on a supermarket shelfdts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The president of the social association VdK, Verena Bentele, has called for further relief for citizens with low incomes in view of the rapidly increasing cost of living. You don’t think that new aid packages are needed for everyone, Bentele told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday editions).

“But if prices continue to rise as quickly as they have been, the federal government will have to consider how it can once again provide targeted support to people who can no longer afford energy, food and rent.” She is thinking in particular of single parents and poor pensioners. With a view to the pensioners, Bentele added: “We need hardship funds that people can turn to very easily.” In addition, something urgently needs to be done again with housing benefit.

It was right and proper that the traffic light coalition expanded the circle of those entitled. “But we hear from the advisory practice of our state associations that the applications are very complicated and overwhelm many people.” The VdK boss also reiterated her demand for an increase in the statutory minimum wage to at least 14 euros. She supported SPD leader Lars Klingbeil’s push for rapid implementation of the European minimum wage directive.

“I would have welcomed it if the initiative for a substantial increase had come from the minimum wage commission. But the employers stood in the way. If the government now does another round, I’ll be very happy.” At the end of June, the Minimum Wage Commission had proposed an increase in the statutory lower wage limit by 41 cents to 12.41 euros at the turn of the year, against the vote of the unions. A year later, the minimum wage is to increase again by the same amount. SPD leader Klingbeil then announced that his party in the coalition would push for implementation of the EU directive in the coming year. After that, the minimum wage could rise to up to 14 euros.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

