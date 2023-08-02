Economic crisis – Wirtschaftsweise criticizes cuts in digitization funds

Ministry of Finance (archive) dts

.

Munich (German news agency) – The chairwoman of the German Council of Economic Experts, Monika Schnitzer, accuses the federal government of making a mistake with the planned reduction in digitization funds. “That’s actually saving at the wrong end,” Schnitzer told the ZDF Today Journal.

“We recommended it differently. Here, I have to say, they really made the wrong decision.” Only 3.3 million euros are earmarked in the budget for the digitization of the administration for the coming year, after 377 million euros this year. Schnitzer considers digitization to be key.

One should use the crisis to reposition oneself, she said. “We should now urgently use this to speed up the procedures in the administration as a whole. But companies should also seize the opportunity to digitize more, to automate more,” says the Chair of Comparative Economic Research at Ludwig-Maximilians -University of Munich. “You also need this to deal with the shortage of skilled workers, because you will not have as many skilled workers available in the future. Now is the time to think about how to set up the processes again.”

With regard to the weak growth of the German economy, Schnitzer pointed out that the values ​​of the industrialized countries were close together. “In fact, the differences are not that big. Yes, we will probably shrink slightly this year, while others will grow slightly. But that is also due to the fact that we have a different economic structure. We are an industrialized country. We are currently strong from the affected by high energy prices,” according to the economics. “Other countries such as Italy or Spain live from tourism. And they are currently benefiting from the fact that people are happy to go on vacation again.”

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

