Blind boxes cannot grow blindly, let alone become a blind spot for supervision. Drawing a “red line” for blind box marketing will push the blind box industry to bid farewell to savage growth and return to rational development; the legitimate rights and interests of consumers will be better protected, and companies that operate in a standardized way will have a clearer development direction without compliance , relying on shoddy manufacturing to deceive consumers will accelerate the elimination of the market.

On August 16, the State Administration for Market Regulation publicly solicited opinions on the “Guidelines for the Standardization of Blind Box Business Activities (Trial)”, and planned to regulate the content, form and sales objects of blind box sales.

Blind box is a trendy toy that has emerged in recent years. The box usually contains a series of different dolls. The special feature is the word “blind”. Consumers cannot know what is in the box from the outer packaging. One, based on random selection, there is a certain probability to draw your favorite style or a special limited edition launched by the merchant.

“As soon as you enter the blind box, it is as deep as the sea, and the wallet is a passerby from now on.” Why is the small blind box so addicting? The uncertainty of the blind box hits the curiosity of consumers, and many people are fascinated by the sense of surprise brought by opening the blind box and the satisfaction of collecting a complete set.

The popular blind box has “dismantled” a 10-billion-dollar market. Industry data shows that from 2019 to 2021, the market size of blind boxes in my country will expand from 2.5 billion yuan to nearly 10 billion yuan in 2021. The potential of the blind box market has attracted a large influx of capital. Qichacha data shows that in the past 10 years, a total of 79 products related to Chaowan have received financing in my country. In 2021, there will be nearly 2,000 newly registered Chaowan-related enterprises in China. The hot market has made this blind box wind blow from the tide to many consumer fields such as beauty, catering, stationery, tourism, and books.

Under the trend of blind boxes for everything, blind boxes have brought new consumption experiences to consumers and created new consumption topics for merchants. However, the rapidly growing blind box industry has gradually exposed chaos. For example, the probability of blind boxes is not transparent, and “no matter how much you draw, you can’t get the hidden money”, which has become a pain in the hearts of consumers; some merchants sell expired goods or fake and shoddy products under the banner of blind boxes, so that consumers are deceived ; Some catering companies rely on limited-edition blind boxes to stimulate consumers to over-consume, resulting in unnecessary food waste; some blind boxes play gambling and pornography, and wander the boundaries of the law… These practices infringe on consumers rights and interests, disrupting the market order, and may also have adverse effects on the physical and mental health of young consumers.

Blind boxes cannot grow blindly, let alone become a blind spot for supervision. As the voices of all walks of life for strengthening the supervision of blind box marketing have become louder, Shanghai and other places have issued compliance guidelines for blind box business activities. , is a key step to standardize blind box marketing at the national level, and will lead related industries to a healthier development track.

It can be seen that the public consultation draft stipulates that blind box operators should publicize key information such as the probability and value range of hidden funds in a prominent way; drugs, live animals, etc. shall not be sold in the form of blind boxes; catering services Operators shall not induce or mislead consumers to over-order food; operators of blind boxes shall not sell blind boxes to minors under the age of 8; they shall not engage in gambling activities in the name of blind boxes or in a disguised form… Each article is aimed at the current existence of The blind box chaos “prescribes the right medicine”. Drawing a “red line” for blind box marketing will push the blind box industry to bid farewell to “savage growth” and return to rational development; the legitimate rights and interests of consumers will be better protected, and companies that operate in a standardized way will have a clearer development direction, instead of Companies that are compliant and deceive consumers by shoddy manufacturing will be eliminated from the market at an accelerated rate.

In the final analysis, the blind box is an innovation of external marketing methods. After playing too much, the enthusiasm of consumers will inevitably decline. The long-term development of the blind box will eventually return to the inside. The most important reason why Chaowan is loved by the public is IP. The IP of the blind box has been intensively cultivated, injected with personality connotation, and made it deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Perhaps this is the essence that supports the continued popularity of the blind box.