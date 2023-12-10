Economic Daily: Many international institutions have raised China’s economic growth forecasts, and some attempts to smear China’s economy have not worked – Mobile Finance

The Economic Daily published an article saying that recently, many international organizations and international business institutions have raised their growth forecasts, casting a “vote of confidence” in the Chinese economy. In the face of complex internal and external environments, China has firmly promoted opening up to the outside world, continued to implement policies and measures to stabilize growth, and its economy has demonstrated strong vitality, resilience and momentum, and has been widely recognized by international institutions.

On November 29, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development released its latest economic outlook report, raising China’s economic growth forecast for 2023 to 5.2%, higher than the September forecast. Previously, the International Monetary Fund announced on November 7 that it would raise its economic growth forecast for China in 2023 from 5% to 5.4%. Many international business institutions have also raised their expectations for China’s economic growth. JPMorgan Chase raised it from 5% to 5.2%, Morgan Stanley raised it from 4.8% to 5.1%, Citigroup raised it from 5% to 5.3%, UBS Group Inc. raised it from 4.8% to 5.2%, and Deutsche Bank raised it from 5.1% to 5.1%. 5.2%.

Although the figures are slightly different, these adjustments all point to the fact that China’s economic recovery is more positive than the international community had previously expected. These international institutions have a solid basis for raising their expectations. Since the second half of the year, China’s economy has withstood internal and external pressures and performed steadily. As the end of the year approaches, the recovery trend has become increasingly positive. The intensive upward revision of China’s economic growth forecasts by international institutions also shows that some attempts to slander China’s economy have not worked. China’s booming economy is unstoppable, and strengthening cooperation with China is a must. Against the background of sluggish global cross-border investment, the scale of China’s foreign investment attraction remains at a historically high level. In the first ten months of this year, 41,947 new foreign-invested enterprises were established across the country, a year-on-year increase of 32.1%.