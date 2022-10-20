Home Business Economic Daily News: iPhone 14 Plus production reduction scale of 70%-90% refreshes Apple’s history | Internet Data Information Network-199IT
Economic Daily News: iPhone 14 Plus production reduction scale of 70%-90% refreshes Apple's history

Economic Daily News: iPhone 14 Plus production reduction scale of 70%-90% refreshes Apple's history

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max sold well, but the simultaneous release of the iPhone 14 Plus is another story entirely. Citing Economic Daily News reports, the iPhone 14 Plus production cut is between 70% and 90%, possibly the largest production cut in Apple’s history.

Citing China Times reports, Apple’s supply chain partner Pegatron announced on October 12 that it would expand its recruitment scale to meet Apple’s order demand. However, the announcement was withdrawn on the 15th of the same month, which means that the production cut of the iPhone 14 Plus has adversely affected the livelihood of potentially thousands of people.

The fate of the base iPhone 14 is almost similar to that of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, with consumers more inclined to buy the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 Plus has been praised for its many upgrades, including a larger display, better cameras, and more, it failed to attract a lot of consumers.

