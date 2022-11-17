Today (16th), multiple departments released economic data for the previous October. The data shows that my country’s economy continues to recover, and the resilience of development continues to be demonstrated.

State Administration of Taxation: Over 3.7 trillion yuan of tax and fee support policies have been implemented this year

The State Administration of Taxation released the latest data today. As of November 10, the national tax system has handled a total of more than 3.7 trillion yuan in new tax cuts and fee reductions and tax refunds and tax deferrals this year. Various tax and fee support policies have effectively reduced the burden on enterprises. , enhanced the momentum of enterprise development.

Wang Daoshu, deputy director of the State Administration of Taxation:According to statistics, the tax burden per 100 yuan of operating income of 100,000 key tax source enterprises across the country has dropped by 5.3%, of which the equipment manufacturing industry has dropped by 9.6%, helping the majority of market players to overcome difficulties and overcome difficulties.

Value-added tax invoice data shows that in the second quarter, the sales revenue of national enterprises increased by 1.1% year-on-year, reversing the previous decline; since the third quarter, it has increased by 3.4% year-on-year, showing a stable and positive momentum.

Ministry of Water Resources: Newly started major water conservancy projects hit a new high in the first 10 months

According to data released by the Ministry of Water Resources today, from January to October, a total of 24,000 new water conservancy projects were started across the country, more than 5,200 more than the same period last year, including 45 new major water conservancy projects, a record high.

From January to October, the national investment in water conservancy construction was 921.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 63.3%; compared with the end of September, the investment increased by 97.5 billion yuan.

National Development and Reform Commission: 97 fixed asset investment projects were approved in the first 10 months

According to data released by the National Development and Reform Commission today: From January to October, the National Development and Reform Commission approved a total of 97 fixed asset investment projects with a total investment of 1,423.3 billion yuan. Among them, 72 were approved and 25 approved, mainly in energy, transportation, water conservancy and other industries.

With the accelerated implementation of a package of policies and subsequent measures to stabilize the economy, and a series of measures such as policy-based development financial instruments and expanding medium and long-term loans to the manufacturing industry will be effective in the fourth quarter, industrial growth momentum and investment confidence will continue to increase.

Pork market supply is guaranteed and prices are expected to remain stable

In order to do a good job in ensuring supply and stabilizing prices in the hog market, the National Development and Reform Commission and relevant departments have adopted a series of control measures, which have achieved positive results. Recently, the price of hogs has dropped significantly. For some time to come, although the pork market is still in the peak consumption season, the domestic stock of fertile sows, newborn piglets, and fattening pigs has rebounded for many consecutive months, and the market supply will increase accordingly.

Natural gas supply is generally guaranteed in this winter heating season

In addition, the spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission stated that although the complex and severe international market situation has a certain impact on my country’s winter supply guarantee, the supply of natural gas resources in my country in this winter heating season is generally guaranteed.

Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission:We will make full use of the natural gas winter guarantee day scheduling mechanism, strengthen targeted adjustments, coordinate and solve various individual case problems in a timely manner, and ensure the warm winter of the people.

