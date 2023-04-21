Home » Economic development achieved a good start in the first quarter and will take multiple measures to consolidate the economic momentum_Hangzhou Net
by admin
Economic development achieved a good start in the first quarter, and multiple measures will be taken to consolidate the economic momentum

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-04-21 12:50

CNR Beijing, April 20th (Reporter Kong Ying) According to China Central Radio and Television’s Voice of ChinaNews and Newspaper Summary”, the National Development and Reform Commission held a press conference on the 19th to introduce that my country’s economic development achieved good results in the first quarter. At the beginning, we will take multiple measures to consolidate the positive momentum of the economy.

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics a few days ago, in the first quarter of this year, my country’s GDP increased by 4.5% year-on-year. Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that the characteristics of the economic operation in the first quarter were mainly reflected in “expansion of demand, recovery of supply, and improvement of expectations.”

Meng Wei: Domestic demand has gradually expanded, consumption has recovered rapidly, investment has grown steadily, production and supply have accelerated to recover, the industrial economy has grown steadily, and social expectations have improved significantly.

Since the beginning of this year, driven by various factors, consumer demand has been released intensively. In the first quarter, the total retail sales of social consumer goods increased by 5.8% year-on-year. Meng Wei introduced that in the next step, we will focus on key areas such as stabilizing bulk consumption, improving service consumption, and expanding rural consumption to promote steady growth in consumption.

Meng Wei: We will speed up the construction of charging piles and urban parking facilities, vigorously promote the delivery of new energy vehicles to the countryside, optimize the promotion mechanism for a virtuous circle in the entire chain of employment, income distribution and consumption, and do a good job in ensuring the supply and price stability of basic consumer goods.

Source: CCTV Author: Reporter Kong Ying Editor: Trainee Editor Huang Ziwei

