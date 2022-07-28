Home Business Economic expectations in the EU and the Eurozone collapse
BRUSSELS. In July, the economic expectations of consumers and businesses in the EU and the eurozone fell again. According to the flash estimates of the EU Commission, in July 2022, the economic sentiment indicator (ESI) collapsed both in the EU (-4.2 points to 97.6) and in the euro area (-4.5 points to 99 , 0), falling below its long-term average.

The employment expectations indicator (Eei) also decreased significantly (-3.6 points to 106.6 in the EU and -3.2 points to 107.0 in the euro area), while remaining above of the long-term average.

Italy, with -3.4 points, recorded the third largest decline, after Spain and Germany, among the most important economies. It emerges from the results of the survey of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs of businesses and consumers for the month of July. “In the EU, the decline in the ESI in July is due to significant time wasters in industry, services, retail and consumer confidence, while confidence in construction has declined more slightly,” explained the Commission. “Esi fell significantly in four of the EU’s six largest economies, Spain (-5.0), Germany (-4.9), Italy (-3.4) and Poland (-3.2), while it remained stable in France (-0.1) and the Netherlands (+0.2), ”he added.

