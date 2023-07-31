Economic figures – Eurozone economy grows slightly – inflation continues to ease – News

In the euro zone, economic output grew slightly more than expected in the spring. In the second quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter. Experts had expected growth of 0.2 percent on average. Inflation in the euro zone rose again in July declined.

The economy had stagnated in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the economy even shrank by 0.1 percent, according to figures from the statistics office Eurostat. The data refer to the 20 countries of the euro zone. Croatia joined at the turn of the year.

In a year-on-year comparison, the economy grew by 0.6 percent in the period from April to the end of June. Economists had expected 0.5 percent.

The economic development in the large countries of the euro zone showed clear differences. The economy in France grew by 0.5 percent and in Spain by 0.4 percent. In Germany, the economy stagnated. The Italian economy even shrank by 0.3 percent.

decline in inflation

Consumer prices increased by 5.3 percent compared to the previous year after 5.5 percent in the previous month, as the statistics office Eurostat announced on Monday in Luxembourg. It is the lowest inflation rate since the beginning of 2022 – this development was expected.

Last year, inflation was at times in the double digits, partly as a result of the war in Ukraine. The European Central Bank (ECB) is resisting the development with sharp interest rate hikes; it has raised its key interest rates by a total of 4.25 percentage points since the summer of 2022. However, the further course is uncertain.

Core inflation stagnates

In contrast to headline inflation, core inflation – excluding volatile prices for goods such as energy – did not decline. It stagnated at the previous month’s value of 5.5 percent. In the opinion of many economists, core inflation reflects basic inflation and therefore represents the inflation trend somewhat better than the overall rate.

In detail, the upward trend in prices weakened in many areas. Although groceries and luxury foods were still 10.8 percent more expensive than a year earlier, the trend continues to point downwards. Energy prices fell again significantly by 6.1 percent after rising sharply last year. The prices of industrial goods did not rise quite as sharply as in the previous month, but inflation in the large service sector accelerated.

The ECB’s medium-term inflation target of two percent is still clearly exceeded. Experts expect overall inflation to fall further in the second half of the year. However, core inflation is expected to decline only slowly.

