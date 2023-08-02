Economic forecast – bleak prospects for Swiss industry – News

The mood in Swiss industry deteriorated significantly in July. The corresponding indicator fell to its lowest level since April 2009. The situation in the service sector is also much worse.

In industry, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell by a whopping 6.4 to 38.5 points in July, according to Credit Suisse (CS). Economists surveyed by the AWP news agency had forecast higher values ​​in the range of 42.0 to 44.5 points.

However, a single monthly value should not be overinterpreted, stressed CS at the same time. Statistical phenomena could also play a role, especially during the summer holiday season.

Nevertheless, the index has now been below the growth threshold of 50 points for the seventh month in a row. It is at its lowest level since April 2009. In the wake of the financial crisis, the index was supported at around 33 points in March 2009.

Production and incoming orders fall sharply

According to the information, since July all sub-indicators that are included in the calculation of the PMI have fallen and are below the growth threshold.

Production, for example, is declining across the board – as was the case recently at the beginning of the corona pandemic or during the global financial crisis, according to CS. And the decline in the order backlog, which accelerated in July, suggests that no rapid recovery in production can be expected.

Too big stock?

Companies have bought less than ever since the survey began in 1995, say the economists. Because little is produced, they still have about the same amount in stock.

A paradigm shift might be in the offing: after companies had built up inventories to protect themselves against supply difficulties for two years, inventories might soon be felt to be “too large”. This would then result in a further decrease in the purchase volume.

Manufacturing companies have also become more cautious with regard to personnel planning. After all, more than 70 percent of the companies would report an unchanged number of employees, it is said. And job cuts are only an issue for around 15 percent of companies.

Service providers well below the growth threshold

The services PMI, which is more focused on domestic consumption, also eased in July. With a “marked” and “broad-based” decline of 6.9 to 42.7 points, it is now well below the growth threshold and at its lowest level since May 2020.

After all, the decline is much less pronounced than during the corona pandemic, the CS economists found. In the course of the corona restrictions, the PMI for service providers fell to almost 21 points in spring 2020. And the same applies here: Individual monthly values ​​should not be overinterpreted.

But there is no rapid recovery in sight for service providers either. Because both the sub-component “order backlog” and the sub-component “new orders” are now well below the growth limit.

The labor market situation is currently relatively robust: only 7.4 percent of service providers cut staff in July.

