Home » Economic forecast for 2024 decreased
Business

Economic forecast for 2024 decreased

by admin
Economic forecast for 2024 decreased

Given consumers’ reluctance to spend, the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) expects the German economy to recover significantly more slowly in the next two years than initially expected. The DIW is now forecasting economic growth of 0.6 percent for the coming year and growth of 1.0 percent for 2025. “This forecast takes into account that the federal government will make savings for the next two years and will not make all of the planned or promised expenditure,” said the institute in Berlin.

See also  50 euros subsidy at Comdirect: This is how you secure the premium

You may also like

The State of Vehicle Sales in Ecuador: A...

Ex Scalo Farini Milano, tender awarded to Unicredit-Hines-Prelios...

Internal strife at Oriental Selection continues to ferment!Dong...

Auto crisis reaches Porsche: CEO Blume announces “the...

ETECSA Announces Exclusive Promotion: Activate Mobile Line with...

Cameroon: the Promote international fair returns to Yaoundé...

just! Yu Minhong declares: Apologize to Yu Hui!Shaanxi...

Collapse of Benko’s empire – The insolvency of...

ETECSA Announces Exclusive Promotion for Last Month of...

Meloni in the Senate: “Veto on the Pact?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy