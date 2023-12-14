Economic forecast for 2024 decreased

Given consumers’ reluctance to spend, the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) expects the German economy to recover significantly more slowly in the next two years than initially expected. The DIW is now forecasting economic growth of 0.6 percent for the coming year and growth of 1.0 percent for 2025. “This forecast takes into account that the federal government will make savings for the next two years and will not make all of the planned or promised expenditure,” said the institute in Berlin.

