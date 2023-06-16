Economic forecast: IfW expects a shrinking economy and lower inflation in 2023

Delivery bottlenecks, slumps in consumption and the shortage of workers are still burdening the German economy. Experts expect economic output to fall by 0.3 percent. However, inflation is likely to fall significantly over the course of the year and then amount to 2.1 percent in 2024.

Inflation weakened significantly in May: As the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden announced on Wednesday in an initial estimate, inflation this month was expected to be 6.1 percent year-on-year. WELT economics expert Dietmar Deffner talks about the background.

FAccording to the Kiel research institute IfW, economic performance in Germany is expected to decline this year. The institute expects a minus of 0.3 percent compared to the previous year and is thus revising its spring forecast (+0.5 percent) downwards, as the IfW announced on Thursday. The main reason is the winter half-year.

However, moderate growth is expected over the course of the year. For 2024, the IfW now expects an increase of 1.8 percent (previously 1.4 percent). Inflation is likely to fall significantly over the course of the year and then amount to 2.1 percent in 2024.

In view of the crisis and the halt in the supply of oil and gas from Russia, the German economy is doing well, confirming its ability to adapt quickly to new circumstances, commented Institute President Moritz Schularick.

IfW economic chief Stefan Kooths said the outlook was better than the negative annual rate would suggest. “The ingredients that are supporting the economy are still great potential for catching up after the corona pandemic, high order backlogs in industry and, in the near future, strong increases in purchasing power with a stable labor market.”

With an unusually high level of sick leave and a slump in state consumption after the end of the Corona measures, special effects would have dampened economic output. Labor shortages and delivery bottlenecks also weighed on the economy. According to the IfW, the gross domestic product is currently 0.5 percent below the pre-corona level.

