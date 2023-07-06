Economic Institute assumes that up to 435,000 couples will be affected if parental benefits are reduced

economy pause plans

IW assumes that up to 435,000 couples will be affected if parental benefits are reduced – instead of 60,000

Status: 05.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

“Some high-income fathers will reconsider taking parental leave”

There are heated debates about the abolition of parental allowance for higher-income households. Dietmar Deffner talks about savings in the household and parental allowance with Jörg Krämer, chief economist at Commerzbank.

Family Minister Lisa Paus puts the number of couples affected by a reduction in parental allowance at 60,000. The Institute of the German Economy (IW) comes to a different conclusion: The economists see up to 435,000 couples who would get nothing in the event of a cut.

According to calculations by the German Economic Institute (IW), the planned reduction in parental allowance for families with high incomes could affect significantly more people than Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) suspects.

According to the IW, there were 435,000 couples living in Germany in 2020 who could potentially have children and together had a taxable annual income of more than 150,000 euros. Of these, 125,000 were unmarried and 310,000 in a marriage, as explained by the IW. Overall, a little less than five percent of couples under the age of 50 are potentially affected by the cuts in parental allowance.

Paus had said the planned suspension of parental allowance payments above this income limit would probably affect around 60,000 families. According to the Federal Statistical Office, a good 1.8 million people received parental allowance last year, the majority of them women (almost 1.4 million).

The institute’s family expert, Wido Geis-Thöne, explained: “The idea of ​​reducing the limit for parental allowance is fundamentally not wrong. However, it is rather low at 150,000 euros – the achievement of two full-time academics even without top positions. Here the government should ask itself whether it is not overshooting its target.”

The plans are part of the federal budget for 2024, which was discussed in the federal cabinet on Wednesday. In it, federal spending will be reduced significantly to 445.7 billion euros after 476.3 billion euros this year. After the crisis-related additional spending in previous years, the debt brake anchored in the Basic Law is to be observed again.

