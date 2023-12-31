Economic Observation: AI large models are moving toward implementation and manufacturing may become the main battlefield – Economy·Technology – People’s Daily Online

Economic Observation: AI large models are moving toward implementation, and the manufacturing industry may become the main battlefield

As the end of the year approaches, many research institutions and media around the world have released predictions on the development trends of AI (artificial intelligence) large models in 2024, believing that next year will usher in an explosion of enterprise generative AI applications.

Chinese scholars and experts have also discussed this on different occasions, believing that manufacturing is the main battlefield for AI large model application and the key to building the future competitive advantage of the global manufacturing industry.

Zhou Ji, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that artificial intelligence has entered the era of large models and its application performance has also undergone qualitative changes. It will empower thousands of industries and realize the intelligent transformation of all industries. He said that major breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and the sudden rise of electric vehicles have further strengthened the confidence and determination of the manufacturing industry to focus on intelligent manufacturing.

An Xiaopeng, deputy director of Alibaba Research Institute, believes that the “revolutionary” feature embodied by this round of AI is not that it can generate text and pictures, but that it can generate code and build a new model of human-computer interaction, which is closely related to product development and process design, production operations, product operations and other manufacturing links and scenarios are combined to improve production efficiency, form new productivity, and trigger the restructuring of the industrial competition pattern.

Gao Yingmai, director of the Digital Economy Strategy Research Office of the Information and Software Industry Research Institute of China Electronics and Information Industry Development Research Institute, told a reporter from China News Service that artificial intelligence large models will lead profound changes in manufacturing technology, accelerate the transformation of manufacturing models, and promote manufacturing. It plays an extremely critical role in the comprehensive restructuring of the system and is bound to become the key to building the future competitive advantage of the global manufacturing industry.

At present, large models of artificial intelligence have been adopted in all walks of life. In 2022, the AlphaFold2 model developed by DeepMind predicted almost all protein structures. The “2023 Large Model Implementation Application Case Collection” recently released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology selected 52 outstanding demonstrations of large model commercial implementation, covering various industries such as intelligent manufacturing, education and teaching, technology finance, entertainment media, medical care, and transportation.

“Artificial intelligence technology can help machines detect products quickly and accurately through image learning, voice recognition, sensory monitoring, etc., and plays a significant role in reducing manual quality inspection costs, improving product quality and production efficiency, and is widely used in mobile phones, home appliances, The application in the quality inspection process of discrete manufacturing industries such as automobiles has gradually become large-scale.” Gao Yingmai said.

Liu Yunjie, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said in a previous interview with China News Service and other media that facing the challenges of general large models represented by ChatGPT, China’s opportunities lie in industry large models.

The “China AI Large Model Innovation and Patent Technology Analysis Report” released in November shows that the software industry, manufacturing and service industries are the industries with the most patent layouts of China’s large model innovation entities, with the number of patent layouts being 36,000 and 34,000 and 28,000 pieces. Baidu, Tencent, Alibaba and other companies have further promoted the development of patent industrialization, and have a large number of patents in the software industry, manufacturing and other industries.

China has the advantage of numerous scenarios. The intelligent cloud Kaiwu industrial Internet platform launched by Baidu has accumulated more than 40,000 industrial models and intelligent applications. At Shanxi Jinneng Group, Baidu’s intelligent cloud Kaiwu industrial Internet platform helped build a mining safety production monitoring and early warning platform, relying on AI algorithms to reduce inspection personnel by more than 70%. Through multi-dimensional and multi-angle video recognition, analysis and statistics, Reduce more than 90% of safety accidents caused by human factors.

However, the application of large models in the industrial field is still in its early stages, and implementation still faces many challenges.

Looking forward to the future, Gao Yingmai believes that the large model-enabled manufacturing industry will follow the development path from single-point application to full system, full process, and full life cycle penetration and integration, in terms of optimization of design process, human-machine collaborative manufacturing, product interactive services, etc. The link was the first to break through. This includes empowering R&D and design, empowering production and manufacturing, empowering product services, etc.

An Xiaopeng said that AI will reconstruct software development models, interaction methods, usage processes and business models. Whether it is R&D, management, production or post-service industrial software, it will be upgraded with large models.

The integration of large models with industry and manufacturing has raised concerns about data protection. Liu Yunjie said that China must make good use of, manage and protect industry big data, which is a big challenge. (Reporter Liu Yuying)

