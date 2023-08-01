Economic Observer Network Reports on Auction of 3% Equity in Xinwang Bank

Xinwang Bank, one of the three Internet banks in China, recently held a public auction for 3% of its shares, with a starting price of 193 million yuan. The stake was won by Chengdu Guanming Sports Culture Communication Co., Ltd., which will become a shareholder of Xinwang Bank if the equity transfer is successful. This auction was conducted as a result of a dispute over a loan contract between Nanchong Jiamei Printing and Dyeing Co., Ltd. and Tibet Baisheng Industrial Co., Ltd.

Xinwang Bank currently has eight shareholders, including New Hope Group, Xiaomi’s Sichuan Yinmi Technology, and Hongqi Chain Store. Nanchong Jiamei is the seventh largest shareholder, holding 3% of the shares. The auctioned equity would mean that Nanchong Jiamei will withdraw from the ranks of shareholders.

The starting price of the auction was in line with the evaluation price, and no discounted auction was conducted. According to the evaluation report, the market value of the equity was determined to be 193 million yuan. The qualification and restrictions for bidders stated that the bidder must be a private bank and meet the requirements of relevant laws and regulations.

Chengdu Guanming, the winning bidder, was established in July 2016 and is primarily engaged in marketing planning, sales of sporting goods and equipment, office stationery, and sports event organization and planning.

This is not the first time that Xinwang Bank has auctioned off a large stake. In June, Sichuan Xiongchuan Trading Co., Ltd. auctioned a 3% equity stake of Xinwang Bank. The valuation price was 152 million yuan, and the starting price was not discounted. Chengdu Jianguo Automobile Trading Co., Ltd., the fifth largest shareholder of Xinwang Bank, won the auction.

However, not all equity auctions of Xinwang Bank have been successful. In May 2022, Sichuan Juyang Enterprise Management Group auctioned its 6% stake in the bank but withdrew the shares. Half a year later, the equity was put up for auction again with a reduced starting price.

Zhou Maohua, an analyst at China Everbright Bank’s Financial Market Department, explained that the auction of equity in small and medium-sized banks like Xinwang Bank is often due to operational difficulties and rising pressure faced by these banks. It is important for investors to carefully consider the operation and development prospects of such banks when investing in their equity.

Xinwang Bank, established in 2016, is one of the three Internet banks in China. Its total assets exceeded 100 billion yuan for the first time at the end of June 2023. However, the bank’s net profit attributable to the parent company declined in 2022. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio also needs to be supplemented, and its non-performing loan ratio has shown an overall upward trend in recent years.

