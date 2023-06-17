Economic operation maintains a recovery trend——National Development and Reform Commission responds to current hot issues in economic operation- China Daily

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 16, title: Economic operation maintains a recovery trend – National Development and Reform Commission responds to current hot issues in economic operation

Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Weiwei

The latest data show that the economy continued to recover in May, but the growth rate of some economic indicators has dropped. How do you view the current economic situation? How to better support the development of the private economy? How to ensure the power supply for peak summer? The National Development and Reform Commission held a press conference on the 16th to respond to hot issues of economic operation.

The positive trend is still stable, and policy measures will continue to exert force

“From the perspective of domestic and foreign developments, it is normal for some areas to experience temporary fluctuations in the process of economic recovery.” Meng Wei, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, said that overall, the economic operation has maintained a recovery trend. In the long run, the economic trend remains solid. Although the current market demand is insufficient and the internal driving force needs to be strengthened, these pressures and challenges will not change the long-term positive trend of my country’s economy.

“As the effects of macroeconomic policies continue to emerge, market demand gradually recovers, and the supply structure continues to adjust, it is believed that my country’s economic development momentum will continue to increase, the structure will continue to improve, and the situation will continue to improve.” Meng Wei said, the National Development and Reform Commission The decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council will be fully implemented, focusing on six aspects.

The first is to promptly formulate and introduce policies to restore and expand consumption. Stabilize automobile consumption, accelerate the construction of charging piles, energy storage and other facilities and the transformation of supporting power grids, and vigorously promote the sending of new energy vehicles to the countryside.

The second is to accelerate the implementation of 102 major projects in the “14th Five-Year Plan” and promote the construction of major infrastructure such as energy, water conservancy, and transportation, as well as new infrastructure.

The third is to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy, focus on breaking through weak areas, and expand and strengthen advantageous areas.

Fourth, solidly promote reforms in key areas, and make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital.

The fifth is to strengthen the priority orientation of employment, expand employment channels such as college graduates, and increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels.

The sixth is to do a good job in ensuring the supply of grain production and important agricultural products, ensuring the supply of electricity during the peak summer, and effectively preventing and defusing risks in key areas.

Take multiple measures to optimize the development environment and promote the growth of private economy

Supporting the development of the private economy is the consistent policy of the Party Central Committee. Meng Wei introduced that the National Development and Reform Commission will take multiple measures to optimize the development environment of private enterprises and promote the development and growth of the private economy.

——Continue to remove institutional barriers for private enterprises to participate in market competition fairly. In-depth implementation of the market access negative list system, and continuous removal of hidden barriers that hinder the fair access of various business entities. Carry out special treatment of outstanding problems in project construction bidding and bidding, and focus on solving prominent problems such as local protection and ownership discrimination that a group of private enterprises have strongly reported.

——Continue to strengthen the guarantee of equal use of resource elements by private enterprises. Improve the long-term mechanism for preventing and resolving the arrears of small, medium and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial accounts. Actively support private enterprises in building high-level innovation platforms and technology transformation platforms. Accelerate the opening of major national scientific research infrastructure and large scientific research instruments to private enterprises. Vigorously promote the “Xinyidai” model.

—— Continue to stimulate the development vitality of the private economy. Improve the working mechanism for enterprise-related policies to listen to the opinions and suggestions of entrepreneurs, maintain the continuity and stability of policies, set a reasonable transition period according to the actual situation, and leave the necessary time for enterprises to adapt and adjust. Encourage and attract more private enterprises to participate in the construction of major national strategies, major national projects, and key industrial chain supply chain projects.

There is a solid foundation for ensuring power supply in summer

During the summer peak period, the issue of power supply has attracted much attention. Meng Wei introduced that since the beginning of this year, the National Development and Reform Commission has focused on the safe and stable supply of energy and electricity, and has continued to strengthen the construction of the energy production, supply, storage and sales system. Judging from the current situation, the installed capacity of power generation in the country has continued to grow steadily, and the coal storage of centrally dispatched power plants has reached a record high of 187 million tons.

On June 14, the National Development and Reform Commission held a teleconference to specifically deploy the national energy peak summer work in 2023.

Meng Wei introduced that in the next step, in accordance with the deployment requirements of the meeting, we will promote the construction of various power supply projects, strengthen the guarantee of fuel supply, promote the dispatch of all types of generating sets, optimize the operation of the national power grid, and do a good job in power demand side management. .

Promote the introduction of policies and measures to promote the development of the new energy automobile industry

Since the beginning of this year, the development of my country’s new energy automobile industry has continued to maintain a good momentum. Meng Wei said that the National Development and Reform Commission will promote the introduction of policies and measures to promote the development of the new energy vehicle industry in accordance with the deployment of the State Council executive meeting, and promote the development of new energy vehicles to the countryside and other activities to promote the sustainable and stable growth of the new energy vehicle market.

Meng Wei introduced that it is necessary to accelerate the construction of a high-quality charging infrastructure system in accordance with the basic principles of scientific layout, moderate advancement, innovative integration, safety and convenience. Continuously optimize and improve the layout of charging networks in cities, inter-city, urban agglomerations, and rural areas, actively promote the construction of charging infrastructure in key areas such as residential areas and public areas, and improve the level of operational services.

In addition, Meng Wei said that it is necessary to follow the development trend of electrification and intelligence, and support enterprises to strengthen the research and development of key core technologies in the fields of power batteries, new chassis architecture, and intelligent driving. Strengthen the guidance of the new energy automobile industry and enterprises, and promote the formation of a market environment with healthy competition and survival of the fittest.

