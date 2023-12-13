Economic outlook – Swiss economy is probably growing less strongly than expected – News

The federal economists have slightly lowered their forecasts for economic growth in 2024. After that, it should gradually return to normal. Inflation of 1.9 percent is still expected for 2024 as a whole, and only 1.1 percent for 2025.

For the coming year 2024, the federal expert group predicts real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 1.5 percent. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) announced this on Wednesday. In the last forecast from September they had assumed 1.6 percent.

Without the effect of sporting events such as the Olympic Games and major football events, the forecast is now only +1.1 after +1.2 percent in September. This is clearly below-average growth, according to the communiqué. The sporting events distort the Swiss GDP because of the licensing income of the sports associations based in this country.

The economic researchers at ETH (KOF) are assuming an increase of 1.3 percent and are therefore also correcting their forecast slightly downwards.

Legend: The current weak phase of the economy is extending. Keystone/APA/Hans Klaus Techt

This means that the current phase of weakness is extended. According to the Seco experts, below-average growth of 0.8 percent is already expected for the current year 2023 (with sporting events: 1.3 percent). These forecasts are unchanged.

2025 should get better again. Adjusted for sporting events, growth of 1.7 percent is predicted. The basis for this is a gradual recovery of the global economy, which, according to the forecast, should lead to a normalization of growth in Switzerland. However, unadjusted GDP is forecast at a relatively low 1.3 percent.

Exports are developing only weakly

For the time being, the subdued dynamics in the euro area are likely to slow down the exposed areas of the Swiss export economy in 2024, the Seco continued. In view of falling utilization and higher financing costs, investments are likely to develop weakly.

Certain supporting effects can still be expected from private consumption. Employment is likely to continue to grow, albeit somewhat weaker than previously forecast.

Rising unemployment

Nevertheless, federal economists continue to expect the unemployment rate to rise to 2.3 percent on average in 2024 from 2.0 percent in the current year. In 2025, a rate of 2.5 percent can be expected.

Caption: Federal economists expect the unemployment rate to rise. Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

Federal economists are less worried about inflation. Specifically, inflation of 1.9 percent is still expected for 2024 as a whole, and then only 1.1 percent for 2025.

As usual, the risks to the forecast are mentioned. These are pronounced. For example, the geopolitical risks have increased with the armed conflict in the Middle East.

