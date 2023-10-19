Economic Recovery and Upward Trend: Analysis of China’s Economic Operation Data in the First Three Quarters

Recovery and Good Vitality Revealed: Chinese Economy Shows Signs of Strong Recovery in First Three Quarters

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 19th – The “Economic Information Daily” published an article on October 19th titled “Recovery and Good Vitality Revealed—A Perspective on Economic Operation Data in the First Three Quarters.” The article highlighted the positive growth and resilience demonstrated by the Chinese economy in the face of various challenges.

According to the article, in the first three quarters, the gross domestic product (GDP) of China increased by 5.2% year-on-year. The added value of industrial enterprises above designated size saw a growth of 4%. The total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 6.8% year-on-year, and the retail sales of services increased by 18.9%. Additionally, the national urban survey unemployment rate averaged at 5.3%.

The article emphasized that despite the downward pressure brought by external risks and multiple domestic factors, the national economy has shown remarkable resilience and continued to recover. Sheng Laiyun, deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics, stated, “Especially from the situation in the third quarter, the overall recovery trend of the economy has become more obvious.”

Examining the GDP growth, the article reported that in the first three quarters, the GDP increased by 5.2% year-on-year. Sheng Laiyun explained that although the growth rate dropped from the second quarter, this is largely due to the higher comparison base last year. Adjusting for the impact of the base, the two-year average growth rate was 4.4% in the third quarter, 1.1 percentage points faster than the second quarter. The quarter-on-quarter growth rate in the third quarter was 1.3%, 0.8 percentage points faster than the second quarter, indicating a continued recovery.

Pang Ming, chief economist and director of the research department of Jones Lang LaSalle Greater China, also expressed optimism, stating that the GDP growth of 4.9% year-on-year in the third quarter exceeded market consensus expectations. He further predicted that the year-on-year GDP growth rate for the whole year will be “around 5%.”

The article highlighted positive changes in various sectors, such as the industrial economy and consumption. In the first three quarters, the added value of industries above designated size increased by 4%, with a growth rate of 4.2% in the third quarter. Retail sales of consumer goods rose by 6.8% year-on-year, and retail sales of services increased by 18.9%. The employment situation has also improved, with the average urban surveyed unemployment rate in the first three quarters at 5.3%.

Furthermore, the article noted several factors indicating a strong recovery and potential for growth in the Chinese economy. Investment in high-tech industries grew by 11.4% in the first three quarters, and the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rebounded to 50.2% in September.

While acknowledging the positive changes, Sheng Laiyun urged caution and emphasized the need for continued policy implementation to consolidate the foundation for economic recovery. He mentioned that external factors and insufficient internal demand still pose challenges.

Many industry insiders echoed the sentiment of a continuing recovery. Wang Jing, a researcher at the Bank of China Research Institute, suggested that macro policies should focus on expanding domestic demand, improving employment and income levels, stimulating social capital, and mitigating risks in key areas.

Looking ahead, the article concluded that the Chinese economy is expected to maintain its overall upward trend. Sheng Laiyun expressed confidence that the effects of policy measures introduced to stabilize growth will continue to manifest, planning the way for achieving the full-year development goals.