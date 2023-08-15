National Economy Shows Signs of Recovery in July

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the national economy in China continues to recover, with stable production demand, employment, and prices. In July, all regions and departments implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, under the strong leadership of Comrade Xi Jinping.

The service industry maintained rapid growth, with the production index increasing by 5.7% year-on-year in July. Key industries such as accommodation and catering, information technology services, finance, transportation, and warehousing saw significant growth. From January to July, the national service industry production index increased by 8.3% year-on-year, and the operating income of service enterprises above designated size increased by 7.5% year-on-year.

Industrial production also grew steadily, with a 3.7% year-on-year increase in the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size in July. The raw material manufacturing industry’s growth accelerated by 8.8% year-on-year. High-tech industries, such as solar cells and new energy vehicles, saw impressive year-on-year growth in output.

Market sales continued to recover, with a 2.5% year-on-year increase in total retail sales of social consumer goods in July. Online retail sales also saw significant growth, reaching 8,309.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.5%. The retail sales of services increased by 20.3% year-on-year.

Investment in fixed assets expanded, reaching 28,589.8 billion yuan from January to July, a 3.4% year-on-year increase. Investment in high-tech industries grew by 11.5% year-on-year, with significant investments in manufacturing and service sectors related to medical equipment, electronics, and communication.

The import and export of goods decreased by 8.3% year-on-year in July, with exports decreasing by 9.2% and imports decreasing by 6.9%. However, the trade structure continued to improve, with an increase in the proportion of general trade and private enterprises’ import and export activities.

The employment situation remained stable, with a national surveyed urban unemployment rate of 5.3% in July. The average weekly working hours of employees in enterprises across the country were recorded at 48.7 hours.

Consumer prices rose month-on-month, with a 0.2% increase in the national consumer price index in July. Industrial producer prices also showed a narrowing decline.

Overall, these indicators suggest a positive trajectory for China‘s national economy, with signs of recovery and steady progress towards high-quality development. The implementation of decisions and deployments by the Party Central Committee and the State Council, under the strong leadership of Comrade Xi Jinping, has played a crucial role in achieving these positive outcomes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

