The Advisory Council of Economic Wise Men has revised its forecast for the economy in Germany upwards. Instead of a 0.2 percent decline in economic output, economists are now expecting slight growth in gross domestic product of 0.2 percent for 2023. Inflation remains high at an average of 6.6 percent. In general, the economy is recovering only slowly. Inflation, energy supplies and geopolitical tensions remained significant downside risks.

The Expert Council of the Five Economic Wise Men has raised its forecast for the economy in Germany and turned it positive. The economists now believe the German economy is capable of small growth of 0.2 percent. In their annual report in November, they still assumed a decline in gross domestic product of 0.2 percent. “The global economic prospects have brightened slightly,” the council wrote in justification. The lower energy prices on the world markets and China‘s departure from the strict zero-Covid policy had a positive effect on the economy in Germany and Europe.

However, the experts are not overly optimistic. “The economy is recovering only slowly,” they write. An important reason for this is the persistently high inflation. You have “probably passed” your peak. However, their decline in the most important industrialized countries is “slow and uneven”. For Germany, the economic experts expect an inflation rate of 6.6 percent in 2023 for the year as a whole. After all, that is almost one percentage point less than expected in November.

Economy: Inflation is the greatest risk

The further outlook also suggests that Germany is facing stagflation, i.e. low economic growth with high inflation. The Council expects small growth of 1.3 percent in 2024 and inflation to remain above the stability target of 2 percent at 3.0 percent.

“The economic forecast is still subject to various downside risks,” write the professors. The gas supply for the winter of 2023/24 is still uncertain. But the biggest risk is inflation. If it declines more slowly than expected, it could require further rate hikes. That would weaken demand and thus the economy. Recently, the increased risks at banks have made it more difficult for the central banks to fight inflation. “In the short term, the inflation-related loss of purchasing power remains the main stress factor.”

The economists continue to see the labor market as robust. Economic experts forecast that unemployment will hardly change this year or next. The Council is expecting a significant increase in nominal wages and salaries of 5.9 percent this year and 4.5 percent next year. However, it will still remain below the inflation rate in 2023. As a result, real wages would fall again on average and only rise again in the coming year.

