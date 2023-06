Wiesbaden (German news agency) – In 2022 most of the damaged wood was felled due to insect damage. As reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Tuesday, they accounted for 59.5 percent of the 44.7 million cubic meters of wood felled due to forest damage.

This corresponds to 26.6 million cubic meters of damaged wood. The share has increased significantly since 2018 and reached a temporary high of 81.4 percent in 2021. In 2012 it was still 17.8 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook