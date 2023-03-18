With the energy crisis, some legal changes were initiated. What exactly will change in the future in terms of energy, especially heating?

The Federal Ministry of Economics has warned against panic buying in view of the planned new regulation for heating systems. “Simply sticking to oil and gas for as long as possible can be significantly more expensive in the long term than switching to climate-friendly heating in the next few years,” said Parliamentary State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Stefan Wenzel (Greens), “Zeit Online”. “That’s why you shouldn’t make a hectic decision now to have another oil or gas heating system installed while it’s still possible.”

From next year, the federal government only wants to allow the installation of heating systems that are operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy. However, there is also resistance from the coalition partner FDP to a first draft law from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Construction.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has promised an aid program. From the point of view of FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr, the concept of an income orientation of the planned aid for the installation of new heating systems has not been sufficiently thought through. “I’m concerned that such a support regime will be unfair,” Dürr told the “Mediengruppe Bayern”: “We shouldn’t ban any heating technologies, we should only make specifications for CO2 neutrality. There may soon be gas heating systems that run on hydrogen can be operated.”

According to the head of the network agency, Klaus Müller, the time for gas heating is running out. Heat pumps are the most important alternative. However, there is concern that power grids may not be ready for this. Müller emphasized in the “Rheinische Post” that the aim was to prevent overload problems in the local power grid. “And it is very clear that consumers must not be disconnected.” Only if local grid operators cannot otherwise avert a threat to grid stability could they temporarily dim the output. Heat pumps and charging stations should not be switched off completely, said Müller. (dpa)