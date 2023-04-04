Home Business Economics professors are in favor of tougher banking rules and higher interest rates
Dhe banks are worrying economists again. The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in America and the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS in Switzerland have raised questions about how well the financial institutions are protected – and whether there is a risk to the economy.

A large majority of German economics professors does not see the danger of a serious financial crisis like in 2007 and 2008. On the other hand, one in six respondents does confirm this risk. However, 41 percent expect that the current developments in the financial system will burden the growth of the German real economy in 2023. 44 percent do not expect it.

The assessments are among the results of the new economist panel of the Munich Ifo Institute and the FAZ, which this time dealt with the situation of the banks and shows a shared response. 132 economics professors from German universities took part in the regular survey from March 23 to 30, although not all participants answered every question.

need for further reforms

The researchers are divided on the expectation of whether other systemically important banks will run into serious liquidity problems after Credit Suisse. 36 percent expect it and 38 percent don’t. 26 percent say they don’t know. Similarly ambivalent is the question of whether the precautions taken after the financial crisis to make banks more solid and to protect taxpayers from liability were unsuccessful: 48 percent affirmed this and 42 percent denied it.

