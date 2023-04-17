Economist: contact with richer people crucial for social advancement

Contacts with wealthy people in childhood are the decisive factor for social advancement, says Harvard economist Raj Chetty. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Contacts to wealthier people in childhood are the decisive factor for advancement in life, said Harvard economist Raj Chetty in an interview with “Spiegel”. His team analyzed US population census data and then checked who is friends with whom on Facebook. According to Chetty, the recognition that “social capital” is a crucial factor in success applies not only to the United States but also to other countries.

According to Harvard economist Raj Chetty, who rises in life and who falls behind depends to a large extent on contacts made during childhood. “Contacts to the richer are the decisive factor for promotion,” he said recently in an interview with the „Spiegel“.

In order to find out what the success of people in their thirties depends on, his team evaluated millions of CVs “by analyzing census data from the US population and comparing it with anonymous information from the tax authorities.” about where they grew up, what their parents earned and how they are now doing financially.

Through a partnership with Facebook, Chetty then found out who is friends with whom. “Both the color of the skin and the place where a poorer child grows up are absolutely crucial for their chances of advancement,” said Chetty in the “Spiegel” interview. “And we found out that ‘economic networking’ is the decisive factor for economic advancement.” The finding is not only relevant for the USA, but also for other countries, the economist continued.

aha