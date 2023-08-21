Economist: Germany again the “sick man of Europe”

The world-renowned business magazine “The Economist” once again sees Germany as the “sick man of Europe”. Economist/Getty Images/SimpleImages/Graphic Dominik Schmitt

According to the Economist, Germany is again the ‘sick man of Europe’. The world-renowned magazine is picking up on its own cover story that caused a sensation 25 years ago.

In addition to the current recession, the “Economist” justifies its analysis with the lack of dynamism in Germany, too little investment, too much bureaucracy – and an ‘extraordinary penchant for self-sabotage.’

Germany’s starting position is better today than it was 25 years ago. And in addition to the fatal tendency to “spectacular own goals”, Germany also has the ability to master crises.

It was almost 25 years ago that the business magazine “The Economist” caused a sensation with a cover story about Germany. “The Sick Man of Europe” was the title of the Economist in 1999, describing the toxic mixture of the burdens of reunification, a rigid labor market, excessive social benefits and a lack of dynamism. The article contributed to the fact that the red-green government under Chancellor Gerhard Schröder initiated the turning point from 2003 with the reforms of Agenda 2010.

Favored by the high phase of globalization, global political stability (and cheap energy from Russia), Germany recovered. The economy was bursting with health. Her success drew a lot of envy. “But while Germany was thriving, the world kept turning,” the Economist now writes: “As a result, Germany fell behind again.” The new cover photo shows a traffic light man on a drip. Title: “Is Germany once again the sick man of Europe?”.

The authors do not dwell on the current recession for long. Yes, Germany has developed from being a locomotive to being a latecomer. Yes, of all the major industrialized countries, only in Germany is the economy threatening to shrink this year. But “the problems are not only in the here and now,” warns the Economist. “According to the International Monetary Fund, Germany will continue to grow more slowly than America, Great Britain, France and Spain in the next five years.”

The authors identify four main germs for the new German disease: frugality on the part of the state bordering on obsession; too little investment and innovation; an absurd bureaucracy and a tendency to self-harm with ideology. For example, with the phasing out of nuclear power during the energy crisis or the refusal to make important investments during the phase of low interest rates: “The infrastructure has too often suffered because the government has made its rules for a balanced budget a fetish,” says the British magazine.

Economist on Germany: Tendency to own goals

Overall, the “share of investments in information technology in the gross domestic product in Germany is less than half as high as in America and France”. A “bureaucratic conservatism” meant that approvals here took twice as long as the average for all industrialized countries. Added to this are the tensions with Russia and China, the particularly high CO₂ intensity of the German economy and the aging population.

Germany’s energy transition gives the Economist cause for ridicule: “The country has in one spectacular own goal turned away from nuclear power,” the authors criticize. In a second article, the Economist marvels at Germany when “Expert in Defeating Yourself” and writes: “Germany has an extraordinary penchant for self-sabotage”.

This also applies to immigration. It is absolutely clear that Germany is dependent on immigration to maintain its prosperity. There is also progress in immigration regulations, but the visa process is still sluggish: And: “Germany is better at taking in refugees than skilled workers.”

In order for Germany to be successful in a changed world, “it has to adapt its economic model,” warns the magazine. In the late 1990s, unemployment doubled, forcing the government to act. Unemployment is low today, Germany has become richer and more open. That’s why “the alarm bells are easier to ignore”. The Economist notes: “Few in today’s government, made up of the SPD, FDP and Greens, are aware of the magnitude of the task.”

The Economist believes that Germany is once again capable of turning the corner like it did after 1999. German governments are very talented at making mistakes. But they are also better than others at putting things back in order.

Maybe that’s also the reason why the cover of the Economist doesn’t show a dutifully waiting red traffic light man, but a green one – on a drip, but in full motion.

