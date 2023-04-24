Economist Jan-Egbert Sturm – “We can afford to work less” – News

In the afternoon, the employers’ association presented eight possible solutions as to how it believes the shortage of skilled workers can be counteracted. The tenor was that people would have to work longer and more. Even working up to 70 or more no longer has to be taboo. Jan-Egbert Sturm is an economist and director of the KOF business cycle research center at ETH Zurich. Above all, it is important that the regulations on the labor market are reduced, according to Sturm.

Jan-Egbert Sturm

Sturm heads the business cycle research center at ETH Zurich. He also heads the Economics section of the National Covid-19 Task Force.

SRF News: Do people in Switzerland work less than they used to?

Jan-Egbert Sturm: There is a reason why people have been working less and less in recent decades. We can afford it. Leisure time also has value and you have to be careful not to just focus on one side. It’s true that, on average, people work less today than they used to. But as I said, this is not necessarily a bad thing. It can also be a sign that things are getting better and better.

Many would like to continue working for a few more years, even if not on a full-time basis.

Do people really want to work less?

There are certainly situations in which people want to work longer, for example from the age of 65. Not everyone wants to stop working at this age and sit around at home. Many would like to continue working for a few more years, even if not on a full-time basis. Today’s regulations make this difficult, if not almost impossible. You have to be more flexible here.

The Swiss trade union federation has commented on the demands of the employers’ association. “Employers want to turn back the clock, ie longer working hours, more overtime, less employee protection – nota bene, without there having been real wage increases in recent years.” The consequences of this would be stress and burnouts, according to the trade union federation. “Those who can afford it work part-time – to have time for the family or to complete self-paid training and further education.” The higher proportion of part-time work is also the result of the fortunately increasing participation of women in the labor force. Women, but also men, who would take on half the responsibility for looking after children, could often only reconcile work and family with part-time employment. The trade union confederation agrees with the employers that the public sector must assume more responsibility for the day-care centers. In addition, modern working hours and wages are needed. “Wage increases are overdue. Whoever has an apprenticeship should earn at least 5,000 francs. In addition, employers should improve the organization of work in their companies.”

However, the demand for more work contradicts today’s zeitgeist.

work must be worthwhile; each person makes their own decision as to whether it is worth working more or working at all. If the incentives to work are improved, there is a willingness to work more.

Today, the desire for flexibility is much greater than it used to be.

How should incentives be improved?

The easiest way to do this is through wages. Otherwise, an improvement works via regulations: when do you retire? How flexible can I organize my working day? Today, the desire for flexibility is much greater than it used to be.

There are now new models – for example the arch model – so that people over 65 can continue to work. What do you make of it?

You see this model more and more often in the private sector, where you are more advanced than in the public sector. There are certain rules that may not be up to date.

The employers’ association also has the idea that day-care centers should only be financed when the parents are working, but not in their free time.

We have to make the world of work flexible. It is therefore difficult to define working hours. This requirement is extremely difficult to implement. As a society, we need to realize that we are creating opportunities for fathers and mothers to be employed.

The conversation was conducted by Beni Minder.